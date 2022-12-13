Modders give Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 the remaster Activision won't

While hopes of further Tony Hawk's Pro Skater remakes are essentially dead, modders are giving old maps new life in THPS 1+2.

THPSPro is currently in development from a modder called bAstimc, which brings maps from Tony Hawk 3 into the 2020 remake of the first two games. Emphasis on the "in development" part - the project's in pre-alpha, and levels are missing features like goals, gaps, and, er, sound. Links to new versions are being posted to YouTube video descriptions by Muhcrew (opens in new tab), with a "use at own risk" warning.

With all that in mind, any excuse to play Tony Hawk 3 maps again is a good one. The mod currently includes Los Angeles, Canada, Airport, Tokyo, Practice, and - of course - the legendary Foundry. You can see an extremely impressive runthrough of this version of Foundry in the video below.

You may notice that these levels don't look quite as good as those in the remake. These appear to be directly ported from the original THPS3, so you won't see all the enhancements of the new versions of the levels from 1+2, though there are at least some nice new lighting effects.

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 was developed by Vicarious Visions. After aiding in Diablo 2: Resurrected's development, the studio was reformed into Blizzard Albany, effectively killing plans for Tony Hawk 3+4 remakes.

If you're interested in some robustly community-supported Tony Hawk games, you may want to look into THUG Pro (opens in new tab), a total conversion mod for Tony Hawk's Underground 2 which collects levels from throughout the series into a single game.

