Modder confirms Stardew Valley's 1.6 update won't break the beloved community mod project that's been adding new NPCs, locations, and more to the farming sim for the past 5 years

The creator of one of the biggest Stardew Valley mods has confirmed it will still be compatible with the upcoming 1.6 update.

Earlier this month, we reported that Stardew Valley Expanded - a huge mod that adds everything from new NPCs, locations, events, maps, items, and more to the farming sim - had reached 2 million downloads . Not too long after this, Stardew Valley's developer Eric 'ConcernedApe' Barone revealed that the highly anticipated 1.6 update is set to release next month - which will also add a ton of new content to the game.

Thankfully, those 2 million players don't need to uninstall the mod to enjoy the new update. On February 28, FlashShifter, Stardew Valley Expanded's creator, reassured its players on Twitter by saying: "I've seen a lot of speculation lately on when Stardew Valley Expanded will be compatible with the official 1.6 update being released on March 19. I just wanted to put it out there that it will be updated the same day for players who wish to play the 1.6 update alongside SVE."

I've seen a lot of speculation lately on when Stardew Valley Expanded will be compatible with the official 1.6 update being released on March 19th. I just wanted to put it out there that it will be updated the same day for players who wish to play the 1.6 update alongside SVE.February 28, 2024 See more

In the replies to the tweet, one Stardew Valley fan asks whether the updated version of the mod will include any new features, to which its creator replies : "I am adding some new content for this update as well as compatibility but it's not much. SVE 1.15 will release a bit later."

Speaking of the Stardew Valley 1.6 update , since its release date was revealed, fans have been theorizing about some of its content. One of the most exciting things that fans are hoping makes its way into the update is the ability to visit a new location called Prairie Island . If you didn't know, the mysterious far-off land is mentioned in one of the movies players can go see in Stardew Valley and is said to have "an abundant population of raccoons."