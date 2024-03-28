MLB The Show's opening day update broke the game so bad it sent entire teams to horrific big head mode: "This is the funniest thing I've ever experienced"

MLB: The Show 24 just got its update for the opening day of baseball season, and the patch briefly broke the game so bad that entire teams got shuffled into big head mode.

Game Update 3 launched for The Show 24 this morning, and was largely intended to implement a handful of bug fixes and balance tweaks, which are detailed over on the official site. What it actually did, however, was render many modes unplayable, and players who were able to make it into a game were greeted by teams full of players who looked like the subjects of an experimental old-school cheat code.

I can't lie this is the funniest thing I've ever experienced while playing any video game🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/9XFKvMOtFy pic.twitter.com/GMZohWXA4LMarch 28, 2024 See more

@MLBTheShow your patch broke mini seasons. There is no strike zone or PCI, and every pitch is in the dirt.It turned all my players into kids too lmfao. I feel like I have DK - Mode on in Goldeneye 😂 pic.twitter.com/d39iaMH3vGMarch 28, 2024 See more

Bro they’ve truly broken MLB the show with this latest patch my players are tiny 🤣🤣🤣 they can’t catch the ball beyond the plate @JGrayJets pic.twitter.com/FGVTGxixjhMarch 28, 2024 See more

"We are aware of the current issues and working to get them resolved," the official MLB: The Show account tweeted a few hours after the issues started being reported. "Thank you for your patience." It's now been another few hours since that tweet, and while the devs haven't confirmed that everything's better now, anecdotally there are a whole lot of Twitch streamers who appear to be playing the game just fine right now.

This was quite a compounding comedy of errors. It's unfortunately not that unusual for a patch for a big live service game to come with some game-breaking issue, but that update usually doesn't come at the peak of the hype for the real-world activity the game simulates. The fact that we got an unofficial big head mode out of it is just the icing on the cake.

And hey, some players have enjoyed the chibi players so much that they're asking for it to become a proper mode. Big head mode was once a staple of gaming - particularly in sports games - but it's gotten a lot less common in the post-cheat code era. Yet Madden still has it, so why not The Show?

MLB: The Show is a rare multiplatform game from PlayStation Studios.