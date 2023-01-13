Mister Sinister takes over the timeline in Immortal X-Men finale (for now anyway)

Immortal X-Men is about to give way to Immoral X-Men as part of the 'Sins of Sinister' event in which Mister Sinister will remake the entire world in his own image, with three titles including Immortal X-Men pausing for three months to be replaced with 'Sins of Sinister' tie-in titles.

Before that, January 18's Immortal X-Men #10 will mark the final issue of the title before 'Sins of Sinister' starts, and we've got a preview of some interior pages from the issue by writer Kieron Gillen and artist Lucas Werneck which seem to show Sinister's big villain turn, with Beast, Cable, and several others standing over a pile of bodies of other mutants, presumably awaiting resurrection - if the Five aren't among the dead themselves.

Here's the preview:

In the story, as foreshadowed in the preview pages, Mister Sinister uses the stolen power of Moira X to reboot the timeline into a new existence while preserving her own knowledge of her previous life's events along with several other stolen abilities to rewrite reality, leading to a world created entirely in his own twisted image, similar to the classic 1995 X-Men event 'Age of Apocalypse.'

As mentioned, for the duration of 'Sins of Sinister,' Immortal X-Men will be replaced with Immoral X-Men, while X-Men Red becomes Storm and the Brotherhood of Mutants, and Legion of X becomes Nightcrawlers. Each of the series shows three glimpses at Sinister's remade world, with the first issue of each series set 10 years in the future, the second set 100 years on, and the third and final issue set 1000 years in the future.