Minotaurs and Medusa are coming to get you in new Horrified board game

The next Horrified board game will set the worst of the worst from Greek myth on its players.

Due to arrive this October 1 (which means it'll arrive just in time to compete with other Halloween board games), Horrified: Greek Monsters will unleash classic foes like the Minotaur, Siren, and Medusa that you'll need to work as a team to overcome. Along with enemies from antiquity, the co-op board game also introduces a fresh mechanic to the series - 'Lairs.' This adds an extra hurdle to strategize for; just like the legends, certain creatures are hidden away in secret locations. These must be found before you can defeat the monster in question.

In terms of the enemies you'll face, Horrified: Greek Monsters sends Basilisk, Chimera, Cerberus, Minotaur, Siren, and Medusa after the players across a board based on Ancient Greece. It's unclear whether the game is also set in that time period, but player tokens seem to fit classic heroic archetypes so it's a possibility.

(Image credit: Ravensburger)

"After tackling our favorite cryptids in Horrified: American Monsters, we wanted to gamify some of the most iconic monsters in the world, so of course we found inspiration in Greek myths," said Ravensburger game development manager Mike Mulvihill. "Horrified: Greek Monsters is filled with surprises for first-time and long-time Horrified players from bold and vibrant art direction to the new Lairs mechanic."

The original Horrified (which stars Universal monsters like Dracula and Creature from the Black Lagoon) ranks as one of the better cooperative board games on shelves right now. That's largely because it makes clever use of the 'trolley problem,' where you've got to wrestle with two equally big dilemmas and decide what to do. It's also reminiscent of the Pandemic board game system, where you're racing against the clock and must strategize fast to win.

You'll be able to pre-order Horrified: Greek Monsters from Amazon and Target as of September 5, and it'll be available for $34.99.

