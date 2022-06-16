Miles Teller reveals he had jet fuel in his blood while filming Top Gun: Maverick

Miles Teller has opened up about a medical emergency he experienced while filming Top Gun: Maverick – and the surprising response from his co-star Tom Cruise.

Teller recalled not feeling well as he landed after doing some aerial exercises in a jet. "So we landed, I'm just like, 'I'm not feeling too good,' the actor explained on Late Night with Seth Meyers (opens in new tab) (via Yahoo! (opens in new tab)). "And I was really hot, and I just started itching like crazy. So I get out of the jet, and I'm just covered in hives, like, head to toe."

He went to the hospital and had some blood tests done. "My bloodwork comes back, and I have flame-retardant, pesticides, and jet fuel in my blood," Teller continued.

"So then I go to set the next day, and Tom's like, 'So, how did it go, Miles? What did they find?' Teller recalled. "I was like, 'Well, Tom, it turns out I have jet fuel in my blood.' And without even skipping a beat, Tom just goes, 'Yeah, I was born with it, kid.'"

Teller plays Lt. Bradley "Rooster" Bradshaw in Top Gun: Maverick, the son of Goose (Anthony Edwards), Pete "Maverick" Mitchell (Cruise)'s best friend. The sequel to 1986's Top Gun is set to reach the $400 million mark at the US box office and marks a record-breaking release for Cruise as his biggest movie ever. The movie also stars Jennifer Connolly, Jon Hamm, and Glen Powell and saw Joseph Kosinski take over the director's chair.