Miles Morales tries to keep on as Spider-Man despite being "Outlawed" in Champions #1

Marvel's relaunch of its Champions title as a limited series arrives on October 7, placing the teen heroes of the Champions under the 'Outlawed' branding – and in the crosshairs of CRADLE, an organization dedicated to apprehending illegal teen vigilantes.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by Eve L. Ewing with art from Simone di Meo, Champions #1's October arrival comes after months of delay in which the series went from a planned ongoing title to a five-issue limited series.

Marvel has released a preview of di Meo's interior pages from Champions #1, in which Kamala Khan and Miles Morales take center stage – with Miles even encountering an agent of CRADLE as he patrols the streets of New York.

"A law is passed that goes against everything Ms. Marvel, Nova and Spider-Man founded the Champions for...But the world still needs heroes, even if the world doesn't want them right now," reads Marvel's official description of the issue.

"After Ms. Marvel makes an unexpected and emotional announcement that her team won't go down without a fight, a group of teen vigilantes gathers to plan their next move," it continues. "But the CRADLE task force is hot on their trail, and there's a spy in their midst..."

Image 1 of 9 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 9 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 3 of 9 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 4 of 9 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 5 of 9 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 6 of 9 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 7 of 9 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 8 of 9 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 9 of 9 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

'Outlawed' builds off of a story that took place earlier this year, which also includes an upcoming relaunch for Power Pack, and a planned New Warriors relaunch that has not yet been resolicited following changes to Marvel's publishing schedule as a result of COVID-19. The story also ties into the Miles Morales: Spider-Man and Magnificent Ms. Marvel ongoing series.

