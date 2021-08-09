Marvel postpones Miles Morales: Spider-Man's 10th anniversary comic book celebration

The star-studded tenth anniversary celebration of Marvel's Miles Morales has hit a snag, with the publisher postponing Miles Morales: Spider-Man #30 four weeks - going from September 1 to September 29.
The publisher didn't specify why this oversized issue is being delayed, but it is more than your normal Miles Morales: Spider-Man issue, as in addition to a lead story by series writer Saladin Ahmed and artist Carmen Carnero, there's also a story by Miles' co-creator Sara Pichelli and the directors of the first and second Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (Phil Lord, Christopher Miler, and Kemp Powers).
Marvel has also teased something else for this anthology issue, but as of yet as not gone into detail. Perhaps we'll see a return of Brian Michael Bendis to Marvel, as he co-created the character with Pichelli?
The issue will also feature the debut of a new Spider-Man costume for Miles Morales, designed by Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse's Chase Conley. The costume originally shown in Miles Morales: Spider-Man #30's solicited cover was in fact an unfinished version of the design, but Conley has shared what he says is the final version.
"I had to the opportunity to redesign Miles Morales for his 10 year anniversary and I wanted to switch it up and give him a different silhouette," Conley tweeted. "I saw a few images circulating so I'm posting a page of poses."
In the bigger picture, this four-week delay of Miles Morales: Spider-Man #30 isn't much considering even the original release date of September 1's wasn't Miles' publishing birthday - that is in fact August 3, the day he debuted in Ultimate Fallout #4 back in 2011.
MIles Morales: Spider-Man #30 goes on sale on September 29.
