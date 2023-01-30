Microsoft wants to know if players are "done" with Halo Infinite

Microsoft is quizzing players on whether or not they are "done" with Halo Infinite.

As spotted by Twitter user Rebs Gaming, Microsoft has released a new Xbox Research survey to gauge players feeling about the latest entry in its flagship series. As the accompanying images show, the company asks, "Are you done with Halo Infinite?" Players have the choice of responding with "Yes", "No", or "Maybe", though there doesn't appear to be any follow-up questions for those who no longer play the game, such as what made them quit or what sort of changes could be implemented to entice them back.

Other questions centre around Halo Infinite developer 343 Industries and its interaction with the series' fanbase. Microsoft asks players if they think the developer is "listening and making changes to Halo Infinite based on community feedback" and, in a separate question, asks if the developer is "doing a good job communicating with the community".

The survey also suggests more traditional multiplayer modes could be making their way to the game. Players are asked which game modes they'd most like to see added to Infinite, with options including Infection, Firefight, and Domination.

While we don't know what information Microsoft has garnered from these queries, the responses could help determine what the future holds for Halo Infinite and how long it continues to be supported with content updates. The road to release wasn't the smoothest for the Halo series' newest entry, and the game has struggled to meet players' expectations since launching in November 2021.

Earlier this month, it was reported that 343 Industries had been heavily affected by Microsoft's latest round of layoffs after the company announced plans to lay off 10,000 employees. Following the news, 343 Industries' studio head, Pierre Hintz, issued a statement confirming that the developer remains committed to the Halo series, "343 Industries will continue to develop Halo now and in the future, including epic stories, multiplayer, and more of what makes Halo great," said Hintz.

