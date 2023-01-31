Michael Jackson’s nephew to play him in upcoming biopic

Michael Jackson's nephew Jaafar Jackson is set to play his uncle in Michael, a new biopic co-executive produced by the Jackson estate.

Michael, directed by Antoine Fuqua (Training Day, Emancipation) from a script by Gladiator scribe John Logan, is set to be an in-depth exploration of the singer's life. Jaafar is the son of Jermaine Jackson, Michael's brother.

"I’m humbled and honored to bring my Uncle Michael’s story to life. To all the fans all over the world, I’ll see you soon," Jaafar tweeted (opens in new tab)along with a photo of him dressed as the late performer.

"I met Jaafar over two years ago and was blown away by the way he organically personifies the spirit and personality of Michael," producer Graham King said in a statement. "It was something so powerful that even after conducting a worldwide search, it was clear that he is the only person to take on this role. I am beyond thrilled that he has come on board to portray his uncle and cannot wait for the world to see him on the big screen as Michael Jackson."

"Jaafar embodies my son," said Michael Jackson's mother Katherine Jackson. "It’s so wonderful to see him carry on the Jackson legacy of entertainers and performers."

Two Michael Jackson biopics have been made in the past: Michael Jackson: The Man in the Mirror, directed by Allan Moyle (Empire Records) and starring Flex Alexander as the singer, and Dianne Huston's Searching For Neverland, in which tribute artist Navi played Jackson. Both films were released to mixed reviews.

