Michael Fassbender says he's often mistaken for Ewan McGregor and has even signed pictures for confused fans

Michael Fassbender has said he gets mistaken for Ewan McGregor – and, honestly, we don't really see it.

"Ewan McGregor," Fassbender said when asked by the Happy Sad Confused podcast the last actor he was mistaken for. "I've signed pictures of him... That's happened a couple of times."

While we're sure those confused fans were pleased, we really can't see the resemblance between Fassbender and McGregor. They did both appear in the film Haywire, which released back in 2011, which could be where the confusion began – though we're not really sure the origin of such a weird mix-up.

Fassbender can currently be seen in David Fincher's new movie The Killer, in which Fassbender plays the titular hitman. The movie also stars Tilda Swinton and is currently streaming on Netflix.

He can also soon be seen in Next Goal Wins, Taika Waititi's latest film that follows a soccer coach attempting to lead the American Samoa team to World Cup qualification. The issue is, the team is thought one of the worst in the world. The film is based on a true story; Fassbender plays the coach.

As for McGregor, he stars alongside Rhys Ifans in Mother Couch, which premiered at TIFF this year. He's also starring in the as yet unreleased A Gentleman in Moscow, which also features his real life wife Mary Elizabeth Winstead.

Next Goal Wins releases in the UK this December 26. In the meantime, check out our guide to the best Netflix movies and the best Netflix shows to stream now to fill out your watchlist.