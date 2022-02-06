Metal Gear franchise tops 58 million cumulative sales

The cumulative sales of the Metal Gear series have now topped 58 million copies.

The confirmation comes via franchise owner Konami, which recently celebrated the fan-favorite series' achievements in a new financial report on the company's corporate website.

From Metal Gear's launch way back in 1987 - and despite pulling both Metal Gear Solid 2 and 3 from sale back in November following licensing issues with the historical archive footage used in the games (an issue the publisher has seemingly yet to resolve) - the game's various installments, spin-offs, and remakes have sold just shy of 60 million copies.

Interestingly, Snake's escapades are half of that of Konami's tentpole series, eFootball – the soccer game formerly known as PES – which has clocked up a staggering 112.5 million sales despite launching almost a decade after the first Metal Gear game.

It's especially intriguing when you factor in the fact eFootball 2022 was launched as the new – and free-to-play – successor of Pro Evolution Soccer, but quickly became one of the worst-reviewed Steam games of all time . After an embarrassing litany of bugs, glitches, and peculiarities, Konami issued a public apology for the issues eFootball 2022 players faced at launch.

ICYMI, Hideo Kojima is reportedly consulting on the rumored Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater remake . Leaker Millie A - a self-professed industry analyst who has lately been corroborating a number of reports surrounding Konami in particular - stated that Kojima, who created the storied series, is reportedly on board to help guide the Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater remake through production in an advisory role.

It's reported that Konami president Hideki Haykawa made the decision to bring Kojima on board - even as an advisor rather than its long-time director - in order to ensure it appeals to long-standing fans of the stealth series and bolster sales.

As for that Metal Gear movie? Jordan Vogt-Roberts is now at the helm, and Oscar Isaac is set to star as Solid Snake himself. Head over to our exclusive interview with Isaac on why he wanted to play Solid Snake for more details.