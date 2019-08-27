Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection announced, coming to consoles and PC in January

As part of Capcom's eternal quest to bring every Mega Man game to every platform in the known universe, it's releasing a new six-game Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection on January 21, 2020. As the publisher announced today, the $29.99 collection will be available physically and digitally on PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch, and digitally on PC via Steam.

This collection comes with all four Mega Man Zero games, which were originally released for the Game Boy Advance, and both Mega Man ZX and Mega Man ZX Advent, which were only available on the Nintendo DS. All six games will be playable using the original pixel art or a painterly, almost pastel filter which looks pretty cool, actually, if a bit smudgy. It's nice that the art style can be toggled, and that's not the only new feature in the collection.

"New players looking to cut a path through the Zero and ZX series’ stories can also use the optional Casual Scenario mode to reduce each game’s difficulty," Capcom says, "and Save-Assist system to create save points mid-mission for a more approachable narrative experience." Judging from the collection's announcement trailer, Casual Scenario mode makes you straight-up invulnerable, so yeah, that ought to reduce the difficulty.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, there's a speedrun-esque Z Chaser challenge mode for hardcore players, as well as 600 pieces of collectible production art spanning all six games. I also like the look of the customizable control layouts for the ZX series' dual-screen setup. Capcom's previous Mega Man collections are pretty stellar overall, and this looks like another fine repackaging.