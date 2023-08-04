Meg 2: The Trench might be getting bad reviews, but that doesn't seem to be scaring cinemagoers from going back in the water. Quite the opposite, in fact, as it's super low Rotten Tomatoes score has made people all the more excited to watch the sci-fi action sequel.

The day before its release on Friday, August 4, reviews of the shark flick suddenly started surfacing, leading to 0% fresh debut on the aforementioned aggregator website. Granted, at that point only six reviews had been listed and it has since risen to 26%, but that didn't stop people from screenshotting the rating and taking to Twitter to declare "cinema is back, baby!"

"Alright now I'm REALLY excited," wrote Bloody Disgusting's John Squires, while another joked: "This movie could be negative 100 and I'd still be there opening night."

"A 0% for Meg 2 is basically bad movie code for 100%. I'm in," tweeted a third, as a fourth said: "Meg 2 currently has a 0% on Rotten Tomatoes, and that is really selling me on watching it. I haven’t even seen the first one."

Check out some more reactions below...

"Meg 2 has a 0%" pic.twitter.com/E5hk8seThAAugust 4, 2023 See more

The Meg 2 opening with 0% on Rotten Tomatoes only makes me even more excited to see itAugust 3, 2023 See more

Someone asked me if the 21% score on rotten tomatoes has soured me on seeing Meg 2. No. Let me take this opportunity to reiterate that there are two types of movies I always want to see: movies in which sharks eat hot teens, and movies in which Victorian people are murdered.August 4, 2023 See more

rly hope people watch meg 2 ironically because of the rotten tomatoes rating, i want it to make a shitton of money so they make 4 more of these moviesAugust 3, 2023 See more

They Meg 2 could have a -132% on Rotten Tomatoes and the might of the entire U.S. military couldn’t stop me from going to see it.August 4, 2023 See more

Taking inspiration from Steve Alten's 1999 novel, Meg 2: The Trench sees Jason Statham's Jonas Taylor put together a team for an exploratory dive into the deepest depths of the ocean, and investigate some strange goings-on down there. During the mission, they discover that a bunch of prehistoric megalodons, bigger than the ones seen in the previous movie, are lurking well beneath the surface. They're not the only huge creatures joining in on the fun this time around, either...

Meg 2: The Trench is in cinemas now. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies heading our way throughout 2023 and beyond.