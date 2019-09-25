MediEvil demo hacks its way onto the PlayStation Store

The remake of 1998's MediEvil is coming October 25 the PS4, but for a short while you can play the game early by downloading the demo through the PlayStation store. The aptly-titled MediEvil Short-Lived Demo is available now and will run until October 7, giving you precious little time to jump on that download and spend some time with MediEvil before it launches.

Despite never having played the original game, I'm really looking forward to the MediEvil remake. I'm a sucker for hack-and-slash gameplay, creepy skeletons, and medieval stuff, and it's releasing right around my favorite holiday of the year. Our friends over at Official PlayStation Magazine spent some time with the remake and spoke with Mike Mika, Other Ocean Interactive's chief creative officer, about bringing the cult-classic MediEvil to life (no pun intended) in 2019.

If you play the MediEvil demo and happen to come across an armor piece called Dan's Helmet, be sure to pick it up for an extra challenge in the full game. Dan's Helmet was an item from the original Japanese version of the game, so there's an added nostalgia value to collecting the armor.

MediEvil is often billed as a hack-and-slash game, but apparently there's a more difficult challenge than the name implies at the heart of its gameplay. A recent PlayStation blog compared it favorably to the notoriously challenging Dark Souls franchise and said, "This is no brainless hack and slash romp: single enemies can do considerable damage, while mobs can quickly send the unwary back to the grave."