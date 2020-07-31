Max Lord might be the best psychic defense for Diana in Wonder Woman #761

It's official – Wonder Woman is teaming up with one of her worst arch-enemies, the mind-controlling Maxwell Lord, who once killed Blue Beetle and brainwashed Superman before Wonder Woman was forced to kill him. Writer Mariko Tamaki and artists Carlo Barberi and Matt Santorelli will bring Wonder Woman's partnership with Lord – who has since theoretically reformed and is leading a different life following multiple reboots of the DC Universe since his time as an arch villain – even further in August 25's Wonder Woman #761.

(Image credit: DC)

Newsarama has an early look at interior pages from the issue, which revolves around Wonder Woman seeking aid from Lord in combatting a mysterious psychic threat.

"The new villain is a character named Liar Liar. She has a completely understandable but very messed up relationship with the truth," Tamaki previously told Newsarama of the arc's new threat. "She is a strange little creature and she was very fun (though sometimes not so fun) to write. The storyline mostly revolves around the manipulation of reality. I think that's all I can say without diving into spoilers."

"It's the team-up no one saw coming: Wonder Woman and Maxwell Lord! This evil jerk has returned to Diana's life, but is Max here to save the day?" reads DC's description of Wonder Woman #761. "With a new psychic phenomenon affecting more and more people, Wonder Woman is going to need all the help she can get to contain this frightening new warping of the mind..."

Check out the preview pages in our gallery:

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 7 (Image credit: DC) Image 3 of 7 (Image credit: DC) Image 4 of 7 (Image credit: DC) Image 5 of 7 (Image credit: DC) Image 6 of 7 (Image credit: DC) Image 7 of 7 (Image credit: DC)

In addition to his comic book past, Lord is one of the villains of the upcoming film sequel Wonder Woman 1984, which brings the Amazonian warrior princess forward in time from the World War I setting of her first film to the '80s.