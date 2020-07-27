New Wonder Woman writer Mariko Tamaki aims to "interrogate the concept of justice"

A new chapter in the story of Wonder Woman begins this week as Eisner Award-winning writer Mariko Tamaki and long-time DC exclusive artist Mikel Janin take over the character's ongoing title.

(Image credit: DC)

After speaking with Janin a few days ago, we now turn to talk to Tamaki on the eve of her Wonder Woman debut.

Tamaki and Janin will be pitting Diana against new villains like Liar Liar but also pairing her with some ages-old enemies as allies - such as Maxwell Lord.

"As Diana starts to pick up the pieces of her life following her battle with the Four Horsewomen and her run-in with the Phantom Stranger, Man's World has become more complicated to navigate than ever before," reads DC's description of this week's Wonder Woman #759. "It seems everyone has a take on who Wonder Woman should be - some who look on her heroics with admiration, and some who lie in wait to seek revenge.."

The aforementioned Maxwell Lord might be one seeking revenge, as the last time he saw Wonder Woman it was just before she killed him to break the villain's mind-control over Superman.

Newsarama: Mariko, how did the opportunity to write Wonder Woman come about?

(Image credit: Shawnee Custalow)

Mariko Tamaki: I got an email from DC Comics! I wish it were zestier than that but, yes, I think either Paul Kaminiski or Brittany Holzherr (my editors) emailed me and asked me what I was up to and if I’d like to write Wonder Woman. I responded, “Yes.”

I’ve been poking around for an “in continuity” story opportunity and this is a pretty solid one to get!

Nrama: With this new volume of Wonder Woman how did you want to make this iconic character your own?

Tamaki: I generally don’t think of these characters as “mine” in any way. I try to think of a story I’m both interested in and equipped to tell. I wanted to write something that interrogated the concept of justice, to get into some murky waters as far as what it means to be a hero. They gave me Max Lord to work with so it all sort of came together.

Also, they paired me with some amazing artists including Mikel Janín, Carlo Barberi, and Steve Pugh, so I am lucky for that.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: DC) Wonder Woman #759 preview Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: DC) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: DC)

Nrama: What can you tell us about the new villains and mystery you’ll be introducing in your first arc?

Tamaki: The new villain is a character named Liar Liar. She has a completely understandable but very messed up relationship with the truth. She is a strange little creature and she was very fun (though sometimes not so fun) to write. The storyline mostly revolves around the manipulation of reality.

I think that’s all I can say without diving into spoilers.

(Image credit: DC)

Nrama: What supporting cast members can we expect to help Wonder Woman in her adventures?

Tamaki: We’ll see Etta. I think that’s mostly it. Some Justice League moments... there’s a few surprise guests.

Nrama: You’re known for your queer narratives in comics, will we see your run dive into Wonder Woman’s queer roots?

Tamaki: My own queer roots are always showing, I think. This story doesn’t delve too much into Wonder Woman’s past but it gets into her history a little, in that the only way to look at your present is by understanding your history.