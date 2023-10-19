Matthew Vaughn has spoken to James Gunn about the DCU

Kick-Ass and Kingsman: The Secret Service director Matthew Vaughn says he's been in communication about DC and James Gunn.

"DC has reached out and Gunn and Peter, we've been talking," Vaughn said on the Happy Sad Confused Podcast. "Never say never, at the moment I'm enjoying creating my own things. The franchise is in the best hands, so let's see what happens."

Vaughn recently told Variety about his failed attempts at making a Superman movie with his writing partner Mark Millar. Before Zack Snyder signed on to direct Man of Steel, Vaugh and Millar pitched a Superman trilogy where "Krypton doesn’t blow up" but it "does eventually" and "suddenly there’s a mass exodus and all hell breaks loose."

Man of Steel sees Kal-El aka Clark Kent aka Superman travel to Earth after Krypton suffers a mass incineration. Henry Cavill was set to reprise the role once more before James Gunn and Peter Safran took over DC Studios and released their plans for a brand new DCU.

Superman: Legacy, the first official DCU film, focuses on Clark Kent's early life as he reconciles his human upbringing with his Kryptonian heritage. Gunn will write and direct the film. David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan have been cast as Superman and Lois Lane. There's no official word yet as to whether Vaughn will any have involvement with future Superman films.

Superman: Legacy is set to hit theaters in 2025. For more, get up to speed on Gunn and Safran's new DC slate here, or check out our guide on how to watch the DC movies in order.