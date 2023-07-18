Matt Lesniewski's art shines in a preview of "visionary" new series Faceless and the Family

By Will Salmon
published

It's the latest work from the Eisner-nominated writer/artist

Cover art for Faceless and the Family #1
(Image credit: Oni Press)

Eisner Award-nominated cartoonist Matt Lesniewski returns with surreal new sci-fi story, Faceless and the Family. 

Described by Oni Press as, "a heart-breaking saga of friendship, redemption, and adventure on a harsh and unforgiving foreign world," the four-issue limited series is a showcase for Lesniewski's astonishingly-detailed art.

The publisher's blurb for the new book says:

"On the broken and warped world known as the Hand Planet, the wanderer simply called "Faceless" ekes out existence on the margins to escape the shame that cost him his name and his identity. Exiled for his crimes, Faceless now calls the wastelands his home - until the good fortune of fate delivers him a mismatched band of fellow travelers who will soon become family...if they can survive a suicidal mission into the Hand Planet's class-segregated Finger Cities to restore what lies beneath Faceless' helmet and, with it, his hope in humanity."

Check out the pages in the gallery below.

Image 1 of 7
Art from Faceless and the Family #1.
(Image credit: Oni Press)

"I'm really happy to have found the perfect publisher in Oni, who are going the extra mile to showcase Faceless in the best possible way," said Lesniewski. "This comic has taken me more time and effort than any of my previous ones, and I hope it shows. If you like super detailed art, black and white comics and just general weirdness, then this will be a treat!"

Oni Press's president and publisher Hunter Gorinson said of the new book, "Comics executed at this level are not common, and Faceless is true must-have material for any serious fan, reader, or connoisseur of the comics medium."

Cover art for Faceless and the Family #1

(Image credit: Oni Press)

Lesniewski broke through with his Eisner Award-nominated graphic novel, The Freak, in 2020. He followed it up with Static in 2021 and has since collaborated with Matt Kindt on Crimson Flower and Mind MGMT Bootleg.

The double-sized Faceless and the Family #1 is published by Oni Press in November.

Discover the truth behind Nostalgia, the new cyberpunk comic from Scissor Sister's Scott Hoffman.

Will Salmon
Will Salmon
Comics Editor

Will Salmon is the Comics Editor for GamesRadar/Newsarama. He has been writing about comics, film, TV, and music for more than 15 years, which is quite a long time if you stop and think about it. At Future he has previously launched scary movie magazine Horrorville, relaunched Comic Heroes, and has written for every issue of SFX magazine for over a decade. He sometimes feels very old, like Guy Pearce in Prometheus. His music writing has appeared in The Quietus, MOJO, Electronic Sound, Clash, and loads of other places and he runs the micro-label Modern Aviation, which puts out experimental music on cassette tape.