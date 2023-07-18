Matt Lesniewski's art shines in a preview of "visionary" new series Faceless and the Family

Eisner Award-nominated cartoonist Matt Lesniewski returns with surreal new sci-fi story, Faceless and the Family.

Described by Oni Press as, "a heart-breaking saga of friendship, redemption, and adventure on a harsh and unforgiving foreign world," the four-issue limited series is a showcase for Lesniewski's astonishingly-detailed art.

The publisher's blurb for the new book says:

"On the broken and warped world known as the Hand Planet, the wanderer simply called "Faceless" ekes out existence on the margins to escape the shame that cost him his name and his identity. Exiled for his crimes, Faceless now calls the wastelands his home - until the good fortune of fate delivers him a mismatched band of fellow travelers who will soon become family...if they can survive a suicidal mission into the Hand Planet's class-segregated Finger Cities to restore what lies beneath Faceless' helmet and, with it, his hope in humanity."

Check out the pages in the gallery below.

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Oni Press) (Image credit: Oni Press) (Image credit: Oni Press) (Image credit: Oni Press) (Image credit: Oni Press) (Image credit: Oni Press) (Image credit: Oni Press)

"I'm really happy to have found the perfect publisher in Oni, who are going the extra mile to showcase Faceless in the best possible way," said Lesniewski. "This comic has taken me more time and effort than any of my previous ones, and I hope it shows. If you like super detailed art, black and white comics and just general weirdness, then this will be a treat!"

Oni Press's president and publisher Hunter Gorinson said of the new book, "Comics executed at this level are not common, and Faceless is true must-have material for any serious fan, reader, or connoisseur of the comics medium."

Lesniewski broke through with his Eisner Award-nominated graphic novel, The Freak, in 2020. He followed it up with Static in 2021 and has since collaborated with Matt Kindt on Crimson Flower and Mind MGMT Bootleg.

The double-sized Faceless and the Family #1 is published by Oni Press in November.

