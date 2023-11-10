Marvel's Spider-Man 2 star pitches fight with Across the Spider-Verse foe in the best way: "We've all played Portal and Portal 2"

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 star Yuri Lowenthal, who plays Peter Parker in the acclaimed sequel, has a pitch to bring Across the Spider-Verse antagonist Spot into a hypothetical Spider-Man 3 game.

We had the chance to sit down with Lowenthal recently and we asked him what his first pick for a villain would be if a Marvel's Spider-Man 3 were to happen. Hesitant to provide an answer that might inadvertently come true, he picked Dr. Johnathon Ohnn, AKA Spot, because his powers call to mind the groundbreaking gameplay from Valve's Portal series.

"I've always loved Spot," Lowenthal said. "But I know Spot just got the, uh, spotlight in the most recent movie. But, I mean, wouldn't it be cool? I mean, we've all played Portal and Portal 2. Wouldn't it be cool to have those powers in Spider-Man? To have a fight like that ... it would be so good!"

Lowenthal is absolutely correct that an Insomniac-developed Spider-Man game with Portal powers has the potential to be pretty amazing. Imagine swinging around New York and having to grapple with an enemy that has the ability to form portals to and from different parts of the city, or better yet, having those powers at your own disposal. The possibilities seem endless.

Alas, as Lowenthal notes, the odds of Insomniac going with Spot for its next big villain are pretty low, and that's assuming the studio even has intentions to continue the series with another entry.

