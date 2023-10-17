Marvel's Spider-Man 2 fans are divided over the prospect of playing as MJ again

Mary-Jane Watson could be playable in Marvel's Spider-Man 2, and fans are divided over whether that's a good thing or not.

At various points in Marvel's Spider-Man, players took a break from web-swinging around New York to indulge in a bit of detective work as MJ. Not having superpowers meant she couldn't dive head-first into danger and instead had to sneak through areas unnoticed, using the environment to create distractions. Some players enjoyed the change of pace, while others found these sections a chore. Now, with Spider-Man 2 right around the corner, there are whisperings of MJ getting her own playable sections once more.

Over on the Marvel's Spider-Man subreddit, user ludovic0_ posted an image that they claim is taken from an MJ playable section, and the reception is pretty mixed. Not thrilled at all by the idea is ApGod824, who comments, "Tragic. This was a worst-case scenario for me." Another says, "That's it, refunding!" while a third pleads, "Please just give me a skip button!"

Others are more enthused at the prospect of stepping back into MJ's shoes. "I honestly liked the MJ and Miles missions in the first game," writes Pixelpanda5000. An equally excited kdk200000 comments, "I love the MJ missions so much. [They're] frustrating at first but quickly become interesting." User hikingbeginner concurs, saying, "I really enjoy them too, I like discovering different things to forward the story."

With Spider-Man 2 set to release on October 20, we've only got a few more days to wait to find out for ourselves the extent of MJ's role in the sequel. She's featured fairly heavily in the promotional footage so far, including the new action-packed launch trailer, where she can be seen kneeling over an unconscious Peter, who's clad in the Symbiote suit, and fumbling the Akira slide in spectacular fashion.

The verdict is in, and it's far from a swing and a miss for this follow-up. It's quite simply the best superhero game yet," we said in our Marvel's Spider-Man 2 review. "Marvel's Spider-Man 2 improves on its predecessor across the board, while saluting the superhero genre over the last 30 years as a whole. With a captivating narrative and unrivaled spectacle, it's the quintessential superhero game, in story and mechanical terms."

