Marvel's Deadpool ongoing series likely ending next week

Marvel Comics' current Deadpool ongoing title appears to be ending with January 27's Deadpool #10, as no future issues have been solicited for February, March, or April.

Launched in late 2019 by writer Kelly Thompson and artist Chris Bachalo, this new Deadpool volume has repositioned the Merc with a Mouth as the king of Monster Isle - the place where many of Marvel's most monstrous creatures reside.

The series had problems maintaining a schedule early on, and the industry-wide distribution shutdown in April and May didn't alleviate the apparent issues. Gerardo Sandoval took over for Bachalo with June's Deadpool #5, and is set to draw the apparent finale coming next week - a tie-in to the 'King in Black' event.

(Image credit: Gerardo Sandoval/Victor Nava/Chris Sotomayor/Joe Sabino (Marvel Comics))

"KING OF THE MONSTERS VERSUS KING OF THE DRAGONS!" reads Marvel's solicitation for Deadpool #10. "An evil, ancient cult wants to kill DEADPOOL. An evil, ancient space god wants to kill Deadpool. Why does everyone want to kill Deadpool??? (I mean, we know why...)"

This would be the end of the seventh volume of the Deadpool ongoing - since the ending of Gerry Duggan's run in 2015, the two subsequent volumes haven't had a long shelf life - Skottie Young's 2018 relaunch lasted 15 issues, with Thompson's now apparently ending after 10.

This comes as Deadpool observes his 30th anniversary, with a celebratory anthology titled Deadpool Nerdy 30 planned for release March 3.

Deadpool #10 goes on sale on January 27. A collection of issues #7 through #10, titled King Deadpool Vol. 2, is expected May 11.

