Marvel's Avenger planned character lineup and release order leaked

The lineup and release order of new characters supposedly coming to Marvel's Avengers have been leaked by one of the game's most prominent dataminers.

Miller, who has been leaking Marvel's Avengers info since the game's release has shared an update which they believe is the order and lineup of characters who will be added to the game in the future.

Clint Barton, better known as Hawkeye, will be the first new arrival. Next up, Miller believes that Peter Parker will swing into the spotlight. After Spider-Man, Black Panther will be added, followed by She-Hulk (Jennifer Walters), then the Winter Soldier. The last two to be added, Miller claims, will be Captain Marvel and War Machine.

Updated character release order:Clint Barton -> Peter Parker* -> King T'Challa* -> Jennifer Walters+ -> Bucky Barnes+ -> Carol Danvers -> James Rhodes^February 22, 2021 See more

Miller said on Twitter "I don't currently have access to all of the data needed to make this call 100% conclusively. But I'm about 90% sure". They note also that this is a departure from their previous lineup leak, which put Black Panther's release ahead of Spider-Man. If this leak is correct, the reason for this switch is unknown.

It's important to note that, other than Hawkeye, this roadmap of planned characters is based on datamined information, but that Crystal Dynamics could change things up at any time. It does make a lot of sense that a number of MCU frontrunners would be making their appearance, but take this leak with a pinch of salt. We know that Hawkeye will be released in March but beyond that, the devs have stayed relatively quiet regarding their plans.

For more of the games coming out in the next 12 months, check out our list of new games 2021.