Marvel reverses course on digital-only series; several coming back to print

A number of Marvel Comics titles which previously had their individual print releases cancelled (or at least postponed) in favor of digital-only releases have now been re-added to Marvel's schedule for physical release to Direct Market comic book retailers.

Following the disruption of the comic book Direct Market due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Marvel announced that several titles would no longer receive physical releases — "for the time being" — with individual issues scheduled to be released solely on digital platforms. However, the publisher also announced that the issues would later be included in print in collected editions. Now, many of those titles have been added back to Marvel's print release schedule.

Of the titles Marvel previously announced would continue as digital-only releases, Ghost-Spider, Ant-Man, Avengers of the Wastelands, Ravencroft, Star, Marvel’s Spider-Man: The Black Cat Strikes, Hawkeye: Freefall, Valkyrie: Jane Foster, Revenge of Cosmic Ghost Rider, and 2020 Force Works will now receive print releases for individual issues.

Two other series, Scream: Curse of Carnage and 2020 Ironheart, have already completed their runs in digital-only release, with physical collections expected for eventual release. They were not included in these resolicitations.

The titles which have been resolicited will also be released with their planned variant covers. Here's the list of what's been added back to Marvel's print release schedule, organized by release date:

ON-SALE 8/5/20

FEB200986 ANT-MAN #4 (OF 5)

FEB200989 AVENGERS OF THE WASTELANDS #4 (OF 5)

FEB200990 AVENGERS OF THE WASTELANDS #4 (OF 5) SHAVRIN VAR

FEB200948 MARVELS SPIDER-MAN BLACK CAT STRIKES #4 (OF 5)

FEB200949 MARVELS SPIDER-MAN BLACK CAT STRIKES #4 (OF 5) GOMEZ VAR

ON-SALE 8/12/20



FEB200931 GHOST SPIDER #9

FEB200967 HAWKEYE FREE FALL #5

FEB201005 REVENGE OF THE COSMIC GHOST RIDER #5

FEB201007 REVENGE OF THE COSMIC GHOST RIDER #5 GARBETT VARIANT

FEB201006 REVENGE OF THE COSMIC GHOST RIDER #5 LUBERA VARIANT

ON-SALE 8/19/20



FEB200987 STAR #4 (OF 5)

FEB200988 STAR #4 (OF 5) BARTEL VAR

FEB201001 VALKYRIE JANE FOSTER #10

FEB201002 VALKYRIE JANE FOSTER #10 RODRIGUEZ MARVEL ZOMBIES VAR

MAR201046 ANT-MAN #5 (OF 5)

ON-SALE 8/26/20



FEB200912 2020 FORCE WORKS #3 (OF 3)

FEB200913 2020 FORCE WORKS #3 (OF 3) BROWN VAR

MAR200929 GHOST-SPIDER #10

ON-SALE 9/2/20



FEB200952 RAVENCROFT #4 (OF 5)

FEB200953 RAVENCROFT #4 (OF 5) OLIVETTI VAR

MAR201040 AVENGERS OF THE WASTELANDS #5 (OF 5)

MAR201041 AVENGERS OF THE WASTELANDS #5 (OF 5) NAUCK VAR

MAR201029 HAWKEYE FREE FALL #6

ON-SALE 9/9/20



MAR200996 RAVENCROFT #5 (OF 5)

MAR201047 STAR #5 (OF 5)

MAR201048 STAR #5 (OF 5) NOTO VAR

MAR201049 STAR #5 (OF 5) TBD ARTIST FORESHADOW VAR

MAR201003 MARVELS SPIDER-MAN BLACK CAT STRIKES #5 (OF 5)

MAR201004 MARVELS SPIDER-MAN BLACK CAT STRIKES #5 (OF 5) INHYUK LEE VAR