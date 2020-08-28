Marvel raises the price of Eternals #1

Those looking to check out the first issue of Kieron Gillen and Esad Ribić's new Eternals series will have to dig a little deeper into their pockets.

Marvel Comics has announced the first issue of this relaunch (which coincides with the movie of the same name) has been raised from $3.99 per issue to $4.99 per issue. There's been no change in the inaugural issue's page count.

This price change goes for the first issue and all of its variant covers - currently 37, by our count. This pricing structure is in line with Marvel's recent tendency for the first issue to have a higher price than subsequent issues.

Scheduled for release November 11, Eternals #1 is described by the publisher as "a new vision the classic Marvel mythology."

"What's the point of an eternal battle?" Marvel's synopsis for the series rhetorically asks. "For millions of years, 100 Eternals have roamed the Earth, secret protectors of humanity. Without them, we'd be smears between the teeth of the demon-like Deviants. Their war has waged for all time, echoing in our myths and nightmares."

"But today, Eternals face something new: change," the synopsis continues. "Can they – or anyone on Earth – survive their discovery?"

Originally introduced back in 1976, the Eternals are an offshoot of the human race that was developed by the space-faring Celestials to act as stewards and guides to the burgeoning human race against the galactic threat known as the Horde. Essentially immortal, these Eternals have interacted with human society in various forms over the eons and served as inspiration for the gods in some religious pantheons, and in comic books acted as formal superheroes.

The Eternals #1 goes on sale on November 11, with the movie arriving on February 12, 2021.

The Eternals are just one of many, many creations of the late, great Jack Kirby. Check out our list of 'The King's best Jack Kirby comic creations here.