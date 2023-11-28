Marvel offers a glimpse at Johnny Blaze's final moments as Ghost Rider

As first revealed a couple of weeks back, Marvel is introducing a new Ghost Rider in 2024, with Johnny Blaze losing control of the Spirit of Vengeance to a new, mysterious, and seemingly villainous fugure, with potentially disastrous consequences.

Marvel is being coy about exactly who Blaze's replacement will be, but the new series Ghost Rider: Final Vengeance, which launches in March, will involve Johnny embarking on "an epic quest to become Ghost Rider again before the newly possessed uses its demonic power for a dark purpose."

Final Vengeance is written by ongoing Ghost Rider scribe Benjamin Percy and new-to-Marvel artist Danny Kim. The main cover for #1 is by Juan Ferreyra, but you can take a peek at Greg Capullo's variant below, which will also be available as a virgin variant cover (ie. without the logo and other trade gubbins) so you can fully revel in all its flaming hot goodness.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

As for who the new Ghost Rider will be, the most likely suspect would seem to be Talia Warroad. The paranormal investigator (who was introduced at the start of Benjamin Percy's run in 2022) has been getting more embroiled in Johnny's adventures. That said, Marvel is teasing that "fans won't believe who it is," so perhaps we're going to be surprised by a wild card choice.

Let the speculation commence! In the meantime, Marvel's official synopsis for the new issue reads:

"WHO IS THE NEW SPIRIT OF VENGEANCE? Johnny Blaze was bonded with the Spirit of Vengeance. Unwilling to be a monster, Johnny used this demon from Hell to do good as the Ghost Rider. But heroism isn't what the Rider was meant for. So who will be the new Spirit of Vengeance? And what will it mean for the Marvel Universe?"

Ghost Rider: Final Vengeance #1 is published by Marvel on March 13, 2024.

