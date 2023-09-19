Predator Versus Wolverine "just makes sense," says Benjamin Percy

From Batman and Superman to Archie and Judge Dredd, the Predator has faced off against numerous other legendary characters over the last 30+ years of comic crossovers.

But up till now the Yautja haven't met any members of the Marvel Universe, although as both they and the House of Ideas itself - which publishes Predator’s current comics along with Alien and Planet of the Apes under its 20th Century Fox imprint - are now owned by Disney, it was surely only a matter of time until they did.

And with his Adamantium steel claws and skeleton and healing factor, there is surely no better Marvel hero for the Predator to come up against than Wolverine. Written by Benjamin Percy, who also scripts Wolvie's solo title, and illustrated by a host of different artists including Greg Land, Andrea Di Vito, Ken Lashley and Kei Zama, four-issue mini-series Predator Versus Wolverine explores the bitter rivalry that develops between Logan and a lone Yautja as they face off at different points over his long life, taking in everything from Weapon X to the back streets of Madripoor.

Having previously stated that he was "born to write this crossover," Benjamin Percy tells Newsarama about being raised in the eighties on a bloody diet of Wolverine comics and Predator movies.

Newsarama: Benjamin, are you as much a long-time fan of Predator as you are of Wolverine?

Benjamin Percy: I'm a giant nerdy fan of the franchise! Have been since third grade, when I saw the first film and invented a nerf war game called 'Predator' that I would play with my friends in the woods.

So, was Predator Versus Wolverine your idea?

As soon as I heard about the 20th Century Studios titles joining the Marvel banner, I reached out to the brass about doing a Wolverine/Predator crossover. I was told no at first because they wanted to be patient about rolling all of these properties out and finding ways to potentially incorporate them into the 616. So, over the years, I asked again. And again. And again. And again. And - finally - this past spring, I got the greenlight.

With his Adamantium skeleton and ability to regenerate is Wolverine the perfect opponent for a Yautja and has the Predator finally met their match?

Bringing these two together just makes sense, right? How has this never been done before? The challenge of taking down a walking weapon like Wolverine is only part of the draw. Don't forget how that Adamantium skeleton would make for one hell of a trophy, the ultimate prize.

From Weapon X to Madripoor, can you tell us about the different locales and time periods you will be visiting?

This is a story that spans decades. It begins in the snowy wilds of Alaska, when both Wolverine and the Yautja are young and inexperienced. That is the first of many hunts.

Both of them evolve as time passes, developing new skills and strategies and weapons. The Yautja will later find Logan as a mercenary with Team X, as a mindless assassin with Weapon X, and as a student of swordplay in Japan, among other interactions.

Apart from Wolverine, will we be seeing any other familiar faces?

Yes, there will be other big characters from the 616 who show up in this event.

Are you drawing on any past Predator or Wolverine stories or is this series completely standalone?

This is a standalone event. You can jump right in and have a killer experience. But if you're a fan of the X-Men, then you'll certainly have a richer understanding of the different eras of Wolverine's history that we're visiting.

The same can be said of the Predator franchise. You can read this cold. But fans will see where I'm tipping my hat to the films and comics I grew up with.

What can you tell us about how Wolverine and the Predator first come to blows and how does it escalate?

Alaska is the last frontier. It's a brutal, beautiful environment that's largely unpopulated, features big game, and has a thousand ways to kill you. This makes it the perfect hunting ground for the Yautja, especially one out to prove himself on his first hunt. There's more - much more - going on, but that's your first taste.

How was it working with so many different artists?

We thought it would be fun to bring in a different artist for every era of storytelling. That would make each time period distinct and inject every issue with fresh artistic energy as we jump around. These artists are all rock stars, and I'm so lucky and in awe of their skills. Checking my inbox every day for new pages has been such a treat - a bloody, bloody treat.

Predator Versus Wolverine #1 is published tomorrow by Marvel Comics.

