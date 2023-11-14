Marvel will introduce a new Spirit of Vengeance in next year's Ghost Rider #1

Marvel Comics is about to introduce a brand new Spirit of Vengeance as Ghost Rider relaunches in March with a new #1 from writer Benjamin Percy and artist Danny Kim, apparently with a new character in the lead role.

Marvel's sparse announcement asks "Who is the new Spirit of Vengeance?", along with a look at the new guy in human form on the cover of the relaunched Ghost Rider #1 by Juan Ferreyra, seen here. And, well, he kinda just looks like a guy.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

To be totally fair to whoever the new Spirit of Vengeance is, all of the most well known Spirits of Vengeance, Johnny Blaze, Dan Ketch, and Robbie Reyes, are kinda just regular dudes when they're not tearing around in their hellfire-powered vehicles with flaming skull faces.

That being the case, we're expecting the new guy to be a whole lot more interesting in his "Spirit of Vengeance" form. And do note, Marvel's announcement specifies a new "Spirit of Vengeance," not necessarily a new Ghost Rider.

Pretty much all of the Ghost Riders of the mainstream Marvel Universe have been Ghost Riders, but if there's a new Spirit of Vengeance, there's no stopping Benjamin Percy and Danny Kim from going in a new direction with some new powers or a new gimmick.

In Percy's case, he's actually continuing his Ghost Rider run into a new volume launching with the new Ghost Rider #1. Both Johnny Blaze and Danny Ketch have factored into the current Ghost Rider run, which ends with December's Ghost Rider #21.

