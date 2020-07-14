Marvel Made revealed as "next step in the evolution of convention merchandise"

Originally teased back in February, Marvel Entertainment has now revealed what exactly 'Marvel Made' will be: an online store selling merchandise like you'd typically find from them at conventions - which makes thee merchandise potentially rare considering comic conventions are on hiatus due to COVID-19.

"Over the years, Marvel fans have gotten more and more excited to collect the high-end exclusive merchandise we offer at conventions, festivals, and other special events, and we've received more requests than ever from our die-hard fans for more ways to celebrate the Marvel Universe," Marvel's vice president of marketing and communications Mike Pasciullo said in the announcement.

"Marvel Made is the next step in the evolution of our convention merchandise, which will expand that sense of community and deepen our relationship with fans – all while offering the same level of quality and exclusivity our fans know and love. We can't wait to unveil the rest of these items in the coming months."

Launching today at www.MarvelMade.net, this platform is a partnership between Marvel and ReedPOP, the convention organization responsible for New York Comic Con, Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo (C2E2), and more.

The launch item for Marvel Made is a limited 2,500 run of what is called Marvel Made Skottie Young Premier Bundles. Available for order now through August 7 (unless those 2,500 sell out sooner), it includes:

A brand-new set of 10 enamel pins featuring Iron Man, Captain Marvel, Captain America, Black Widow, and more

A second set of five pins featuring Carnage (from Absolute Carnage), Jean Grey (from House of X), and the Spider-Man in his advanced suit from the PS4 game, and more

An oversized hardcover notebook measuring 8.5-inch by 11-inches with facsimile art board sketch pages

An exclusive variant to Excalibur #1, drawn by Young

The 'Marvel Made Skottie Young Premier Bundles' retail for $199 each (plus tax and shipping), and are limited to two per customer. To sweeten the pot even more, Marvel is offering a second Skottie Young variant cover - a sketch variant to Excalibur #1 - to the first 1,000 fans who order the bundle.

And for those with the Marvel-themed Mastercard that was previously released, they are eligible for a third variant cover - a Skottie Young variant to X-Men/Fantastic Four #1 - also exclusive to Marvel Made, for this bundle.

Here's a gallery of what's included:

Additional Marvel Made items include $30 blind boxes with two random Skottie Young pins from the above bundle.

"Ever since we started the pin sets five years ago, it's been so rewarding to see how excited fans get to see their Marvel Super Heroes come to life," Young said in the announcement. "I never expected these pins to take off like they did, and I'm floored each time they run out at a convention."