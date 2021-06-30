Marvel delays massive Loki Omnibus until the fall

With MCU fans riding high on the current Disney Plus Loki TV series, some will no doubt be disappointed that a planned, nearly definitive collection of most all of Marvel's Loki comic books has been pushed back to the fall.

Marvel Comics has informed retailers that a ginormous 1008-page Loki Omnibus hardcover originally planned to come out July 28 has now been postponed back to September 1 for comic stores (with a Mark Brooks cover), and September 14 for bookstores (with a Jack Kirby/Vince Colletta cover). The publisher didn't give a reason for this delay, but the date change moves the $125 collection from coming out two weeks after Loki's season one finale, to nearly two months after.

(Image credit: Mark Brooks (Marvel Comics))

"Celebrate the God of Mischief's classic villainy in a volume full of diabolical deceit! Featuring every Loki appearance from Stan Lee and Jack Kirby's legendary era of THOR - and more - it's a volume full of brotherly rivalry, deadly plots, and wicked magic!" reads Marvel Comics' description of Loki Omnibus. "Across the ages, Loki's tricks on Thor are a treat to read as he wreaks havoc on Asgard and Midgard - banishing Jane Foster to Limbo, trading spells with Doctor Strange, and masterminding a Thor/Silver Surfer battle - and of course, causing the Avengers to first assemble!"

The 1008-page Loki Omnibus will contain:

Avengers (1963) #1

Journey Into Mystery (1952) #111, #113, and #115 - #123

Thor (1966) #126 - #129, #142, #147 - #157, #167, #173, #175 - #177, #179 - #181

Thor Annual #2

Material from Journey Into Mystery (1962) #85, #88, #91, #92, #94, #97, #100 - #104, #107 - #108, #110, #112, #114, #124, and #125

Strange Tales (19510 #123

Tales To Astonish (1959) #101

Silver Surfer (1968) #4

(Image credit: Jack Kirby/Vince Colletta (Marvel Comics))

For those looking to fill their Loki fix right this moment, there are three major Loki collections on stands (and digitally): Loki: Agent of Asgard - The Complete Collection, Marvel-Verse: Loki, and The Trials of Loki: Marvel Tales #1. A collection of Loki's time as a woman in comics, titled Loki: Mistress of Mischief, will be released in comic book stores the same day as the Loki series finale, July 14. A collection of the current Thor & Loki: Double Trouble goes on sale September 1, with a new printing of the Young Avengers by Kieron Gillen & Jamie McKelvie Omnibus due out October 6.

As for why this seemingly opportune Loki Omnibus has been delayed, it's unclear - but has become part of a pattern of stocking issues at Marvel. Following the debut of WandaVision in the spring, Marvel has found itself out of stock on many of its key Wanda and Vision collections .