Loki: Here's what Marvel Comics is collecting for the upcoming Disney Plus show

Disney Plus' Loki debuts June 9, and Marvel Comics has prepped a number of Loki-themed comic book collections for the anticipated increased interest in the character - and that demand is seemingly already here, as one collection has already sold out at the publisher and distributor level.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

The 2020 trade paperback collection of Daniel Kibblesmith and Oscar Bazaldua's Loki series sold out in the past few days. Marvel has informed retailers it is on "back order," with a new printing expected to arrive July 21. Some retailers have stock on-hand, but those are it for anyone (even behemoths like Amazon) until July 21.

That's one week after the Loki TV series ends on July 14, FYI.

Don't be let down, however, as Marvel has two other Loki collections available and in-stock. An immense collection of Al Ewing and Lee Garbett's Loki: Agent of Asgard series is available as Loki: Agent of Asgard - The Complete Collection, collecting all 17 issues, plus six other related issues. In this series, the Teen Loki acts as Asgard's James Bond - a one-man espionage agent working against enemies of the Queen - in this case, the All-Mother (his mother), Frigga.

Also available is Marvel-Verse: Loki, a sampler of various stories from across the breadth of his 60+year history, from J. Michael Straczynski's Amazing Spider-Man run, Robert Rodi's Journey Into Mystery one-off, and more.

On June 2 (a week before the Loki TV show debuts), the first four issues of the 2010 Loki series by Roberto Aguire-Sacasa and Sebastian Fiumura are collected in a quadruple-sized comic book called The Trials of Loki: Marvel Tales #1.

(Image credit: Olivier Coipel (Marvel Comics))

And curiously, Marvel has rush-solicited a collection of Loki's time as a woman in a trade paperback called Loki: Mistress of Mischief. It's set to go on sale July 14 - the same day as the finale.

If you can wait a little bit after the Loki season finale on July 14, there's much more in the fall. An expansive collection of almost every major Loki series appears July 28 called Loki Omnibus Volume 1. On September 1, a collection of Mariko Tamaki and Gurihiru's Thor & Loki: Double Trouble hits shelves. And finally, a new printing of the out-of-print Young Avengers by Kieron Gillen & Jamie McKelvie Omnibus hardcover hits stands October 6… just in time to speculate about a second season of Loki or a Young Avengers project with Marvel Studios.

Too soon?