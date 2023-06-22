X-Men, Spider-Man, Avengers, and all of Marvel's September 2023 comics revealed

September sees the wedding of the year - if not the decade! - take place in the pages of Invincible Iron Man #10. Yep, Tony Stark and Emma Frost are tying the knot within the pages of Invincible Iron Man #10 and X-Men #26. Given how much both characters have been through of late, let's hope that this is a happy, drama-free occasion for Earth-616's hottest power couple. We wouldn't count on it, though...

Elsewhere there's a slew of new launches and #1s. Chief amongst these is surely Predator vs. Wolverine - a match made in berserker heaven, as Logan takes on the dreadlocked big game hunter. Apparently they've been rivals all this time - who knew?

Our favorite clawed Canuck meets another familiar face in the Ghost Rider/Wolverine crossover, Weapons of Vengeance, which starts this month. Then there's JMS's return to Marvel with Captain America #1, original Wasp Janet Van Dyne leading a new team in Al Ewing and Leonard Kirk's Avengers Inc., Saladin Ahmed and Aaron Kuder's Daredevil #1, Silver Surfer Rebirth: Legacy #1, and the usual vast selection of ongoing monthly issues, reprints, trades and more.

And that's really only a small selection of what's coming from Marvel. Keep reading for a closer look at some of the biggest highlights from Marvel's September 2023 solicitations followed by... well, just about everything else! If you still want more, you can also check out all of Marvel and DC's recent listings here on our solicitations tab.

Upcoming Marvel Comics September 2023: Spotlight

Yes, I'm talking about Loki and Wanda, who appear to be going in for a smooch on the cover of Scarlet Witch #8. I've said before on here how much I like this book, and the Loki ongoing series is also really good, so I'm fascinated to see how these two seemingly mismatched characters might work as a couple - if that is indeed what's happening here.

Derek Landy and Fran Galán's Werewolf By Night looks like a whole lot of monster fun and I love that Corin Howell cover. Also very exciting is J. Michael Straczynski's return to Marvel. JMS is having a big year with this and The Madness over at AWA, not to mention the upcoming Babylon 5 animated movie, and I can't wait to see what he does with Steve Rogers. Cap feels like a perfect fit for a writer whose work has always examined real world themes as well as the usual action and adventure stuff.

Finally, how nice are those Rom and Micronauts reprints? We've been following the news of those characters returning to Marvel with great interest and seeing these pop up is a delight.

But what about you? What are you most looking forward to from this bumper list?

CAPTAIN AMERICA #1

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

J. MICHAEL STRACZYNSKI (W) • JESÚS SAIZ (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY FRANK MILLER • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY FRANK MILLER

VARIANT COVER BY GEORGE PÉREZ • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY GEORGE PÉREZ

VARIANT COVER BY JOHN ROMITA JR.

AVENGERS 60TH ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER BY MICHAEL CHO

VARIANT COVER BY OLIVIER COIPEL • VARIANT COVER BY HUMBERTO RAMOS

VARIANT COVER BY GARY FRANK • FOIL VARIANT COVER BY Dike Ruan

WHAT FUTURE AWAITS THE MAN OUT OF TIME?

Decades ago, Steve Rogers changed the world forever. Now powerful and insidious forces are assembling to ensure he never does it again. Past, present and future collide as the man out of time reckons with an existential threat determined to set the world on a darker path at any cost…

Esteemed creators J. Michael Straczynski (THOR, THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN) and Jesús Saiz (PUNISHER, DOCTOR STRANGE) embark on an exhilarating new journey for CAPTAIN AMERICA!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$5.99

INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #10

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Gerry Duggan (W) • Juan Frigeri (A) • Cover by LUCAS WERNECK

HOMAGE VARIANT COVER A BY MEGHAN HETRICK

HOMAGE VARIANT COVER B BY MEGHAN HETRICK

AVENGERS 60TH ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER BY CAFU

VARIANT COVER BY GEORGE PÉREZ • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY GEORGE PÉREZ

WEDDING CROSSOVER VARIANT COVER BY LUCAS WERNECK

You are cordially invited to the wedding of Anthony Edward Stark and Emma Grace Frost…Come join the lucky couple as they exchange vows. Attire is Hellfire formal. Orchis raid to follow. Plus some exclusive wedding extras!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

PREDATOR VS WOLVERINE #1 (OF 4)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

BENJAMIN PERCY (W) • GREG LAND, ANDREA DI VITO & MORE! (A)

Cover by MARCO CHECCHETTO

VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG • VARIANT COVER BY MIKE MCKONE

VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO • VARIANT COVER BY INHYUK LEE

VARIANT COVER BY STEVE MCNIVEN • VARIANT COVER BY JOHN ROMITA JR

VARIANT COVER BY ALEX MALEEV • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ALEX MALEEV

PREDATOR HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY MIKE MCKONE

WOLVERINE HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY MIKE MCKONE

THE THRILL IS THE KILL!

The bloodthirsty saga you’ve been waiting for! Wolverine has lived one of the longest and most storied lives in Marvel Comics history. Now witness the untold greatest battles of Logan’s life – against a Predator! One Yautja seeks the greatest prey in existence – and finds it in Weapon X. From the blood-ridden snows of the Canadian wilderness to the sword-slinging streets of Madripor, Wolverine and a Predator break everything in their paths on their way to the ultimate victory…or glorious death. Superstar writer Benjamin Percy brings the bloodiest hunters in all pop culture to their knees!

48 PGS./Rated PARENTAL ADVISORY …$7.99

AVENGERS INC. #1

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

AL EWING (W) • LEONARD KIRK (A) • Cover by DANIEL ACUÑA

AVENGERS CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

AVENGERS CONNECTING SKETCH VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

VARIANT COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU

SATURDAY MORNING VARIANT COVER BY SEAN GALLOWAY

AVENGERS 60TH ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER BY LEONARDO ROMERO

VARIANT COVER BY ERICA D'URSO

ACTION! MYSTERY! ADVENTURE!

• Her name is Janet Van Dyne. She’s a hero. She’s a celebrity. She’s hunting a killer.

• His name is Victor Shade. He’s a villain. He’s an enigma. He just got killed.

• And together, they’re out to solve every mystery in the Marvel Universe...starting with their own.

• AL EWING and LEONARD KIRK bring you a whole new style of Avenging – from a whole new style of Avengers...

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

DAREDEVIL #1

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

SALADIN AHMED (W) • AARON KUDER (A) • Cover by JOHN ROMITA JR.

ELEKTRA VARIANT COVER BY STANLEY “ARTGERM” LAU

ELEKTRA VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY STANLEY “ARTGERM” LAU

FOIL VARIANT COVER BY ALEXANDER LOZANO

VARIANT COVER BY PEPE LARRAZ • VARIANT COVER BY AARON KUDER

BULLSEYE VARIANT COVER BY WHILCE PORTACIO

VARIANT COVER BY FRANK MILLER • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY FRANK MILLER

BLANK VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

BORN AGAIN!

The new era of Daredevil starts here! Industry stars SALADIN AHMED and AARON KUDER have laced up and entered the ring, ready to take Matt Murdock on a knockout of an adventure! Where does Elektra fit into all of this? What is the future of Hell’s Kitchen? Romance! Intrigue! And, of course, ACTION! All delivered in the Mighty Marvel Manner!

56 PGS./Rated T+ …$6.99

Marvel September 2023 Comic Books

VENOM #25

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

AL EWING (W) • SERGIO DÁVILA, CAFU, KEN LASHLEY & JULIUS OHTA (A) • Cover by BRYAN HITCH

VARIANT COVER BY JOHN ROMITA JR. AND JOHN ROMITA SR.

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY JOHN ROMITA JR. AND JOHN ROMITA SR.

VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG • FOIL VARIANT COVER BY KEN LASHLEY

VARIANT COVER BY HICHAM HABCHI • VARIANT COVER BY CAFU

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY FEDERICO VICENTINI

A TIME OF DOOM! SPECIAL OVER-SIZED ANNIVERSARY ISSUE!

Eddie Brock needed access to Doctor Doom’s time platform – and in getting to it, got more than he ever bargained for, battling the most notorious super villain in the Marvel Universe through time itself! Luckily, Eddie’s well versed in navigating the timestream thanks to his recent adventures. He’s poised to take his conflict with Meridius to its frenetic and fist-filled finish – if he survives DOOM! PLUS! Eddie’s battle with Doom will land him, briefly, in a very unexpected place…MIDTOWN HIGH SCHOOL! But what, or who, could he find there?

64 PGS./Rated T+ …$7.99

SPINE-TINGLING SPIDER-MAN #0

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

SALADIN AHMED (W) • JUAN FERREYRA (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO • VARIANT COVER BY KEN LASHLEY

THE MOST TERRIFYING SPIDER-MAN STORY EVER!

• Spider-Slayers and a Smythe.

• A song that, once heard, will not allow you to sleep.

• One of the worst threats to Aunt May you’ve ever experienced.

• FIRST TIME IN PRINT! Collecting the Infinity Comics series from the Marvel Unlimited app!

96 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$9.99

IMMORTAL THOR #2

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

AL EWING (W) • MARTÍN CÓCCOLO (A) • COVER BY ALEX ROSS

VARIANT COVER BY GEORGE PÉREZ • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY GEORGE PÉREZ

VARIANT COVER BY GABRIELE DELL’OTTO

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY JAN BAZALDUA

TORANOS WALKS THE EARTH!

• An Elder God of the Utgard-Realm had marked Thor for destruction – and a city with him. Yet the only power that could prevail carried its own terrible price.

• And all the while, Loki waited – Loki, who took no side and played no favorites...even if it be their own kin.

• This is the story of THE IMMORTAL THOR...and the hour of his greatest trial.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

UNCANNY SPIDER-MAN #1 (OF 5)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Si Spurrier (W) • Lee Garbett (A) • Cover by Tony Daniel

Variant Cover by SKOTTIE YOUNG • Variant Cover by LEE GARBETT

Variant Cover by TBA • Virgin Variant Cover by TBA

Windowshades Variant Cover by DAVE WACHTER

THE NIGHTCRAWLING WALL-CRAWLER!

On the darkest of days, he is the spark in the shadows! After the devastating events of the Hellfire Gala, Kurt Wagner is on the run – and having the time of his life?! Swashbuckling about NYC in disguise, the Uncanny Wallcrawler sets aside his mutant angst and dedicates himself to the hero’s life: saving civilians, hanging with fellow wallcrawlers, battling baddies, and hunting down the best pizza on the planet. But he can’t ignore the mutant plight forever… Si Spurrier and Lee Garbett launch a joyful, sexy series that will shake Nightcrawler to his foundations – and have a hell of a good time doing it!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

UNCANNY AVENGERS #2 (OF 5)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

GERRY DUGGAN (W) • JAVIER GARRÓN (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY GREG LAND

BLACK AND WHITE VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY GREG LAND

MARVEL ICON VARIANT COVER BY JAVIER GARRÓN

VARIANT COVER BY RYAN STEGMAN

AVENGERS 60TH ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER BY BRYAN HITCH

At a time when mutant and human relations are in the toilet, the Uncanny Avengers have run smack into a new BROTHERHOOD OF EVIL MUTANTS, and, folks, lemme tell you — they came here to beat up Avengers and X-Men and chew gum, and they’re all outta gum. Wake up, babe, a new romance hits that will make readers froth at the mouth. Plus, Ben Urich. Always the mark of a quality and important Marvel Comic. FOOM!

40 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

ALPHA FLIGHT #2 (OF 5)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

ED BRISSON (W) • SCOTT GODLEWSKI (A)

Cover by LEONARD KIRK

Variant Cover by NICOLETTA BALDARI

HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY DAN PANOSIAN

REBEL ALLIANCE!

NORTHSTAR, AURORA, NEMESIS and FANG must be stopped! But what are these former ALPHA FLIGHT heroes up to that’s unleashed the fury of DEPARTMENT H and their all-new weapon: the BOX SENTINELS?!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

CHILDREN OF THE VAULT #2 (OF 4)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

DENIZ CAMP (W) • LUCA MARESCA (A)

Cover by YANICK PAQUETTE

VARIANT COVER BY MAHMUD ASRAR

WELCOME TO THE TOMORROWTOWNS!

The Children of the Vault will bring this world into the future – kicking and screaming! In the wake of the fall of Krakoa, the Children emerge as humankind’s greatest and only saviors, defending Earth from Shi’ar attacks and supernatural sightings alike. And humanity LOVES it. Only Bishop and Cable can see through the Children’s impossible promises – but can these two old enemies work together long enough to stop them? The explosive series continues as mutantkind’s boldest soldiers prepare for war!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

DARK X-MEN #2 (OF 5)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

STEVE FOXE (W) • JONAS SCHARF (A) • Cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA

VARIANT COVER BY JEEHYUNG LEE • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY JEEHYUNG LEE

VARIANT COVER BY PABLO VILLALOBOS • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

SAVE THEM ALL OR DIE TRYING!

The Dark X-Men’s first "rescue mission" ended in blood and flame, the team is already at each other’s throats, and the fallen now rise against them. Plus, Madelyne Pryor makes the worst mistake possible in a horror story: Never. Ever. Split up.

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

JEAN GREY #2 (OF 4)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

LOUISE SIMONSON (W)

BERNARD CHANG (A)

Cover by AMY REEDER

VARIANT COVER BY EJIKURE

JEAN AND WOLVERINE VARIANT COVER

BY WALT SIMONSON

X-MEN 60TH VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

THE DARKEST PERIOD IN

JEAN GREY’S HISTORY!

The Dark Phoenix has haunted Jean Grey since it emerged from Jamaica Bay. But what if the Phoenix had chosen…someone else? The love story of Cyclops and Jean Grey is one of the most beloved in Marvel Comics’ history. Now witness a legendary creator break their hearts – and their minds. But this is no “what if.” Jean Grey is not where she is meant to be…and neither is the rest of mutantkind. Stunning secrets will be revealed as Jean Grey lays the groundwork for her next shocking appearance in “Fall of X”!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

ASTONISHING ICEMAN #2 (OF 5)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

STEVE ORLANDO (W) • VINCENZO CARRATÙ (A)

Cover by JESÚS SAIZ

Variant Cover by JUNGGEUN YOON

Variant Cover by EJIWA "EDGE" EBENEBE

HOME IS WHERE THE HEARTBREAK IS!

The bait is set for BOBBY DRAKE as the ELEMENTS OF DOOM target his hometown! Terrorizing the town that raised ICEMAN – but to what end? They say you can’t go home again, but if Iceman can’t save the day, he might not have a home to return to!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

REALM OF X #2 (OF 4)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Torunn GRØNBEKK (W) • DIÓGENES neves (A) • Cover by Stephanie Hans

VARIANT COVER BY David Lopez

PROPHECY, PERIL AND POWERLESSNESS!

With her powers still on the fritz, Magik makes a desperate move to try and recover the missing Curse – but is she playing right into someone else's nefarious plans? Plus, tempers are ready to erupt as this powder keg of a team struggles to protect their fellow mutants from the growing conflict in Vanaheim. The date of the prophecy looms ever closer--but at this rate, will the team even make it to then or will they implode before they even get a chance to prove themselves?!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

X-MEN #26

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

GERRY DUGGAN (W) • STEFANO CASELLI (A) • COVER BY LUCAS WERNECK

X-MEN CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

X-MEN CONNECTING SKETCH VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

MARVEL ICON VARIANT COVER BY JAVIER GARRON

CORNER BOX VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS

X-MEN 60TH ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER BY JORGE MOLINA

“WE’RE NOT LOSING AN X-MAN… WE’RE GAINING AN AVENGER!”

The moment we swore would never happen—heck, the moment EMMA FROST swore would never happen—is here at last! As the Frost/Stark knot is tied in INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #10, Emma’s mutant family reacts to this surprise news!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

X-MEN RED #15

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Al Ewing (W) • YILDIRAY ÇINAR (A)

Cover by STEFANO CASELLI

VARIANT COVER BY JEFF DEKAL

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

SINS OF THE PAST!

Under siege in Port Prometheus, Storm readies to hold the line against the ultimate bioweapon. Meanwhile, the Fisher King finds himself tormented by his strange new abilities…and the secrets in his memory might turn the tide of the Genesis War.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

X-FORCE #44

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

BENJAMIN PERCY (W) • ROBERT GILL (A)

Cover by DANIEL ACUÑA

Variant Cover by IAN BERTRAM

X-FORCE NO MORE?!

X-perience the FALL OF X at its most dire! X-FORCE is captured – but what power could possibly keep them off the grid, and who is truly to blame? With SAGE, DEADPOOL and DOMINO on the outside, will the WOLVERINE SENTINELS beat them to their quarry, or can X-FORCE reunite to take down the enemies of mutantkind once and for all?

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

IMMORTAL X-MEN #15

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Kieron Gillen (W) • Lucas Werneck (A) • Cover by Mark Brooks

QUIET COUNCIL VARIANT COVER BY PHIL NOTO • VARIANT COVER BY JOSHUA "SWAY" SWABY

After the Gala, we wondered – did anyone survive the experience? Now we discover the real question: How long can anyone survive this?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

CLASSIFIED #2 (OF 4) *

Stay tuned for more information (including the actual title) in July!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

*not actual title

WOLVERINE #37

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

BENJAMIN PERCY (W) • Juan José Ryp (A) • Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

VARIANT COVER BY JOSHUA "SWAY" SWABY • X-MEN 60TH VARIANT COVER BY KAEL NGU

SECRET VARIANT COVER BY CLASSIFIED

HULK AND WOLVERINE – TOGETHER AGAIN in LAST MUTANT STANDING Part 1!

LOGAN’s grand tour of the Marvel Universe begins here in the only way it could – face-to-face once more with the INCREDIBLE HULK! But will they meet as friends or enemies? And WOLVERINE hunts down his remaining THREE CLONES from BEAST’s WEAPONS OF X, for in the end, there can be only one Logan!

The perfect jumping on point as Wolverine’s new status quo in the FALL OF X kicks into high gear!

40 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

GHOST RIDER/WOLVERINE: WEAPONS OF VENGEANCE OMEGA #1

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

BENJAMIN PERCY (W) • GEOFF SHAW (A) • Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

Variant Cover by SCOTT WILLIAMS

LOGAN AND JOHNNY VERSUS THE "STITCHER"!

All bad things must come to an end…but will WOLVERINE and GHOST RIDER meet their untimely demise at the hands of the demonic force known as "STITCHER"?! And who is the mysterious FATHER PIKE?

The secret behind the demon’s birth is revealed as the fate of our heroes, and the boy who started it all, are sealed! Benjamin Percy (Wolverine, Ghost Rider) and Geoff Shaw (Thanos, Guardians of the Galaxy) bring the hellfire in this fiery crossover finale you can’t afford to miss!

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Parental Advisory …$4.99

GHOST RIDER #18

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Benjamin Percy (W) • CORY SMITH (A) • Cover by BJÖRN BARENDS

VARIANT COVER BY DECLAN SHALVEY • STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY NIC KLEIN

• Johnny Blaze has been traveling with the brilliant hedge witch, Talia Warroad, but how well does he really know her?

• Now Talia’s messy past, her teenage loves and furious first spells, will pull into his lane.

• Just who is Talia Warroad and how was her life set on a collision course with the Spirit of Vengeance?

• Guest starring DOCTOR STRANGE!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

SILVER SURFER REBIRTH: LEGACY #1 (OF 5)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Ron Marz (W) • Ron Lim (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY FRANK MILLER • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY FRANK MILLER

VARIANT COVER BY RYAN BROWN • VARIANT COVER BY RON LIM

NEGATIVE SPACE VARIANT COVER BY JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

The Sentinel of the Spaceways has taken the son of Captain Mar-Vell, Genis, under his wing, but even the Power Cosmic can't replace the love of a father! The Surfer knows something that might just be able to soothe a broken heart, but is it worth a clash with THE INFINITY WATCH? Beloved creators Ron Marz and Ron Lim return to a story from their celebrated run on Silver Surfer and they're not the only time travelers...

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

ULTIMATE INVASION #4 (OF 4)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

JONATHAN HICKMAN (W) • BRYAN HITCH (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY FRANCIS MANAPUL

VARIANT COVER BY FRANCIS MANAPUL • VARIANT COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU

THE END...OR THE BEGINNING?

• War breaks out as timelines and universes collide! Iron Man must choose between the lesser of two evils – the Maker or Kang. But what secret does Iron Man know about the men behind the masks?

• And at the end of it all, the world outside your window will be forever changed!

• Don’t miss this giant-sized, action-packed conclusion – or is it only the beginning...?

56 PGS./Rated T+ …$8.99

WEREWOLF BY NIGHT #1

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

DEREK LANDY (W) • FRAN GALÁN (A) • Cover by CORIN HOWELL

VARIANT COVER BY ADAM HUGHES • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ADAM HUGHES

BLACK AND WHITE HIDDEN GEM VARIANT COVER BY BILL SIENKIEWICZ

BLACK AND WHITE VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY TBA • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

AN UNHOLY ALLIANCE!

In the shadows of black-and-white night, Jack Russell races to halt the sacrifice of a young girl at the hands of monsters. Elsa Bloodstone, in all her colorful monster-hunting glory, isn’t far behind. But can they put their differences aside long enough to save the day? And what would such a partnership even look like?

40 PGS./ ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$5.99

MICRONAUTS #1 FACSIMILE EDITION

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by BILL MANTLO

Penciled by MICHAEL GOLDEN

Cover by DAVE COCKRUM

FOIL VARIANT COVER AVAILABLE! • BLANK VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

They came from inner space! Explorer Arcturus Rann! Freedom-fighting princess Marionette! The armored warrior Acroyear! Fun-loving thief Bug! The robots Microton and Biotron! They are the greatest heroes of the Microverse! But after one thousand years in suspended animation, Rann has returned to a Homeworld vastly changed from the one he knew – and Mari’s family was killed in the coup d’état that saw Baron Karza rise to power. Now, together with their allies, they begin their epic quest to free Homeworld from the tyrannical Karza’s iron grip in the first chapter of an acclaimed comic-book space opera from the legendary creative pairing of Bill Mantlo and Michael Golden! It’s one of the all-time great Marvel comic books, boldly re-presented in its original form, ads and all! Reprinting MICRONAUTS (1979) #1.

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

ROM #1 FACSIMILE EDITION

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by BILL MANTLO

Penciled by SAL BUSCEMA

Cover by FRANK MILLER

FOIL VARIANT COVER AVAILABLE! • BLANK VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

Long ago, Rom offered his life to serve his planet of Galador as a Spaceknight – an armored warrior, sworn to protect his people from the vile alien invaders known as the Dire Wraiths. Now, his solemn vow brings him to Earth – the latest front in an ancient cosmic conflict! The Wraiths can assume human form, and they’ve been worming their way into our society. Only Rom’s trusty energy analyzer can detect them – and with his powerful neutralizer, he can banish them to Limbo! In this landmark first issue, Rom blasts his way into the Marvel Universe, meets his future ally Brandy Clark and begins his quest to free Earth from the Dire Wraiths’ invisible infiltration! It’s one of the all-time great Marvel comic books, boldly re-presented in its original form, ads and all! Reprinting ROM (1979) #1.

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

SPIDER-GWEN ANNUAL #1

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

KARLA PACHECO, STEPHANIE PHILLIPS (W) • ROSI KAMPE, ALBERTO FOCHE (A)

Cover by R1CO • VARIANT COVER BY MIRKA ANDOLFO

SPIDER-GWEN VARIANT COVER BY JEEHYUNG LEE

SPIDER-GWEN VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY JEEHYUNG LEE

GHOST-SPIDER vs. WHITE FOX!

Gwen Stacy technically isn’t even supposed to be in this universe, and now she’s cutting chem lab to go to…a theme park?! Wait, something doesn’t feel right here – and why is this masked fox attacking her? It’s symbiote versus the supernatural when GHOST-SPIDER and WHITE FOX get caught in Agatha Harkness’ tangled web in this rollercoaster of a rumble!

32 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

VENOM ANNUAL #1

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

ALYSSA WONG, STEPHANIE PHILLIPS (W) • SERGIO DÁVILA, ALBERTO FOCHE (A) Cover by BEN HARVEY • VARIANT COVER BY TONY DANIEL

VENOM VS. DEADPOOL!

When the forces of chaos call upon Venom and Deadpool, it becomes an issue of family – and whose deserves to win the ultimate prize. It’s symbiote might vs. frankly awesome assassin skills in an epic showdown you won’t want to miss!

32 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

X-MEN ANNUAL #1

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

PAUL ALLOR, STEPHANIE PHILLIPS (W) • Alessandro Miracolo, Alberto Foche (A)

COVER BY JOSHUA CASSARA

X-MEN 60TH ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER BY LARRY HOUSTON

CAPTAIN MARVEL VS. CYCLOPS!

Drawn to the Alaskan wilderness by magics neither of them understand, Captain Marvel and Cyclops duke it out! Agatha Harkness’ plan for the Darkhold is slowly taking shape…but will it come at the expense of two of the world’s greatest heroes?! And what can an energy-blasting mutant do against a woman who can absorb the energy of the sun?!

32 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

AVENGERS ANNUAL #1

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

STEPHANIE PHILLIPS (W) • ALBERTO FOCHE (A)

Cover by PACO MEDINA • VARIANT COVER BY BRYAN HITCH

CONTEST OF CHAOS FINALE!

When Agatha pits the Avengers against the winners of the previous chaos battles, they realize they must choose between saving their friends and stopping the creation of the new Darkhold. But their choice may have consequences that no one – not even Agatha – could have imagined.

32 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #33

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

ZEB WELLS (W) • PATRICK GLEASON (A)

Cover by JOHN ROMITA JR. • VARIANT COVER BY PATRICK GLEASON

DISNEY100 MS. MARVEL VARIANT COVER BY GIADA PERISSINOTTO

DISNEY100 MS. MARVEL BLACK AND WHITE VARIANT COVER BY GIADA PERISSINOTTO

VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS SAMNEE

SPIDER-MAN’S FIRST HUNT!

• The hunter is now the prey.

• Can Kraven survive?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #34

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

ZEB WELLS (W) • PATRICK GLEASON (A)

Cover by JOHN ROMITA JR. • VARIANT COVER BY PATRICK GLEASON

VARIANT COVER BY JOHN ROMITA JR. AND JOHN ROMITA SR.

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY JOHN ROMITA JR. AND JOHN ROMITA SR.

VARIANT COVER BY DAVE JOHNSON

SPIDER-MAN’S HUNT CONTINUES!

• Who is Peter’s next victim?

• The penultimate chapter of a story you’ll never forget!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

SPIDER-MAN: INDIA #4 (OF 5)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

NIKESH SHUKLA (W) • TADAM GYADU (A)

Cover by ADAM KUBERT

RETURN OF THE LIZARD!

THE LIZARD and its new terrifying ally (REDACTED) have hit SPIDER-MAN where he’s at his weakest. The wall-crawler is cornered with no hope of escape. What Spidey does next will not only seal his own fate — but the fate of all of Mumbai!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

SILK #5 (OF 5)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

EMILY KIM (W) • IG GUARA (A)

Cover by DAVE JOHNSON

THE SPINE-TINGLING CONCLUSION!

• Silk faces her worst nightmare!

• She ventures into a horrifying dream in an attempt to save her brother.

• But if you die in this dream…you die in real life.

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

RED GOBLIN #8

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

ALEX PAKNADEL (W) • JAN BAZALDUA (A)

Cover by INHYUK LEE

BRAWL IN THE FAMILY!

Normie Osborn has been playing a game of cat and mouse with his grandfather Norman, the reformed Green Goblin. But while the Osborn family’s been bickering, another violent and bloodthirsty threat has been watching them and biding time to make its move…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

CULT OF CARNAGE: MISERY #5 (OF 5)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

SABIR PIRZADA (W)

FRANCESCO MORTARINO (A)

Cover by SKAN

A FIGHT AGAINST MADNESS!

The new symbiotic monstrosity called Madness inadvertently forced Liz Allan to bond to the all-new MISERY symbiote, changing both her life and the world of the symbiotes FOREVER!

Imbued with all the powers and personalities of the LIFE FOUNDATION SYMBIOTES (and more!), Madness is a symbiotic force unlike any other in the Marvel Universe. There is nowhere that Liz Allan can go where Madness cannot follow, no one she can ask for help who Madness cannot destroy and nothing she can do to stop the brutality of its onslaught.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #10

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

CODY ZIGLAR (W) • PARTHA PRATIM (A) • Cover by DIKE RUAN

VARIANT COVER BY ROMY JONES • VARIANT COVER BYMike McKone

DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY FEDERICO VICENTINI

HERE COMES HIGHTAIL!

Miles Morales and his family have moved to a new not-so-friendly neighborhood — for the likes of Spider-Man, that is. NYC’s hero-squashing Cape Killers’ latest member won’t let Miles catch his breath. It’s only a matter of time before hyper-speedster HIGHTAIL gets ahead of the wall-crawler. But Hightail’s attack is just the tip of the iceberg, because her powers are about to unleash something much more sinister upon the streets of New York!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

X-MEN: DAYS OF FUTURE PAST – DOOMSDAY #3 (OF 4)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

MARC GUGGENHEIM (W) • MANUEL GARCIA (A)

Cover by GEOFF SHAW

Variant Cover by MATEUS MANHANINI

MUTANTS HUNTING MUTANTS –

RELEASE THE HOUNDS!

AHAB unleashes his HOUNDS to hunt down mutantkind! Chief among them, the powerful RACHEL SUMMERS! As her unwilling betrayal stands poised to destroy the remnants of the X-MEN for good, MAGNETO hits rock bottom. But what fruit will an unexpected alliance led by WOLVERINE yield, and will it create an even darker future?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

STORM #5 (OF 5)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

ANN NOCENTI (W) • GERALDO BORGES (A)

Cover by ALAN DAVIS

Variant Cover by GERALDO BORGES

THE ALL-POWERFUL STORM!

STORM is mad as hell, and she’s not going to take it anymore!

BLOWBACK’s mind-blowing secret is revealed, as the former X-Man reaches her ultimate breaking point! What are the consequences of Storm’s full power unleashed? You won’t want to miss the climax to the ultimate ORORO MUNROE masterpiece.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

MAGNETO #2 (OF 4)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

J.M. DEMATTEIS (W) • TODD NAUCK (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY LEE GARBETT • X-MEN 60TH VARIANT COVER BY LARRY HOUSTON

ENTER: THE QUEEN OF WRATH!

Years ago, MAGNETO battled the X-MEN on the island-nation of Santo Marco. Now, as Magneto attempts to turn over a new leaf, he will feel the wrath of IRAE! But what secret does that battle hide for Irae, and what shocking revelation is in store for the Master of Magnetism?

Continuing the all-new adventure set during Magneto’s days as Headmaster of the NEW MUTANTS, and unearthing never-before-revealed aspects of his past and future!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

DEADPOOL: BADDER BLOOD #4 (OF 5)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

ROB LIEFELD & CHAD BOWERS (W) • ROB LIEFELD (A/C) • Variant Cover by ROB LIEFELD

Variant Cover by MIKE HAWTHORNE

BATTLE ROYALE ’POOL STYLE!

• Has WADE met his match against VENOMPOOL and THUMPER? Can DEADPOOL survive the depths of KILLVILLE even with WOLVERINE and SPIDER-MAN by his side?

• Thumper makes a bold move to consolidate power!

40 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

CAPTAIN MARVEL: DARK TEMPEST #3 (OF 5)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

ANN NOCENTI (W) • PAOLO VILLANELLI (A) • Cover by MIKE MCKONE

Variant cover by Mateus Manhanini

INTRODUCING THE FERAL FIVE!

The villainous duet of NADA and NITRO are out to make a choir – by recruiting Captain Marvel’s furious teenage charges! Gifted with incredible dark powers, the Feral Five – siblings Zen, Zane and Zaka, and their intrepid leaders Keziah and Blake – are suddenly finding Nada’s world-ending visions a lot more appealing than Carol Danvers’ goody-two-shoes hero style. Trapped on an alien planet with the man who killed her namesake and besieged by the very people she came to help, has Carol Danvers finally met her match?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

LOKI #4 (OF 4)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

DAN WATTERS (W) • GERMÁN PERALTA (A) • Cover by DUSTIN NGUYEN

LOKI TAKES TO MIDGARD…WITH BULLSEYE’S TARGET ON HIS BACK!

The third shard of Naglfar has fallen to Midgard — and straight into the hands of someone who can make even the most mundane objects into lethal weapons.

With unknown mythic power at Bullseye’s fingertips and Loki caught in the crosshairs, how will our favorite trickster reclaim the final piece of his cursed ship? And what is the price of such a power?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

ALLIGATOR LOKI #1

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

ALYSSA WONG (W) • BOB QUINN (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

VARIANT COVER BY DOALY

ALLIGATOR LOKI MAKES A SPLASH IN HIS PRINT COMIC DEBUT!

Bow down to the reptile in a helm who has enraptured the Ten Realms…with his cuteness! First Alligator Loki chomped down on Mjolnir, and then he chomped his way into our hearts. Now, the beloved Alligator of Mischief finds – and makes – trouble all across the Marvel Universe in his very own comic!

Collecting the hit Infinity Comics series from the Marvel Unlimited app, this one-shot includes a never-before-seen adventure in the life of everyone’s favorite swamp-dwelling scamp!

48 PGS./ONE-SHOT/All Ages …$5.99

MARVEL UNLEASHED #2 (of 4)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

KYLE STARKS (W) • JESÚS HERVÁS (A) • Cover by David BALDEÓN

LUCKY VARIANT COVER BY RON LIM • THROG VARIANT COVER BY RON LIM

When Kraven gets the better of Redwing and Chewie, it’s up to Bats and D-Dog to find Throg and enlist his help in rescuing them. But even a God of Thunder might not be strong enough to defeat Kraven’s employer – Blackheart, son of Mephisto!

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

WHAT IF...? DARK: CARNAGE #1

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

LARRY HAMA (W) • JOHN MCCREA (A) • Cover by PHILIP TAN

HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY NICK BRADSHAW • VARIANT COVER BY GREG LAND

WHAT IF…CORTLAND KASADY BECAME CARNAGE?

• CLETUS KASADY, the mad man who bonded to CARNAGE, wasn’t the only family member to have a connection with symbiotes.

• CORTLAND KASADY, his long-dead ancestor, rests beneath the RAVENCROFT INSTITUTE FOR THE CRIMINALLY INSANE!

• What would happen if the symbiote reanimated the corpse of Cortland Kasady?

• Is the world big enough for TWO KASADY CARNAGES?!

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

INCREDIBLE HULK #4

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON (W) • TRAVEL FOREMAN (A) • COVER BY NIC KLEIN

VARIANT COVER BY FRANCIS MANAPUL • STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY C.F. VILLA

THE GREEN GIANTS THROW DOWN! HULK VS. MAN-THING!

• Trouble awaits in the foggy bogs when a sultry seductress of the swamp lures unsuspecting victims into her trap! What is this mysterious creature’s connection to the Swamp Walker himself?

• It’s rage versus empathy as these two green goliaths come to blows – and even the Hulk isn’t immune to Man-Thing’s deadly acid!

• Guest artist Travel Foreman joins Phillip Kennedy Johnson for a twisted two-part tale!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

AVENGERS #5

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

JED MACKAY (W) • C.F. VILLA (A) • Cover by STUART IMMONEN

AVENGERS CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

AVENGERS CONNECTING SKETCH VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

CORNER BOX VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS

AVENGERS 60TH ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER BY AARON KUDER • VARIANT COVER BY BEN HARVEY

• Battle zone: Vatican City. God vs. living godhead as Thor battles Idol Alabaster.

• Battle zone: Sydney. Witch vs. revenant as the Scarlet Witch wages war upon the Dead.

• Battle zone: Toronto. Engineer vs. artist as Iron Man clashes with the Citysmith.

• Assembled, the Avengers are invincible. But separated, how can they triumph?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

BLADE #3

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

BRYAN HILL (W) • ELENA CASAGRANDE (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY JAVI FERNÁNDEZ • STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY MARTÍN CÓCCOLO

BLADE POSSESSED?!

In exchange for a weapon that can destroy the Adana, Blade must get his arms-dealing ex-girlfriend out of a bloody situation with some literal headhunters. But no good deed goes unpunished when he finds himself under the control of her captor!

Meanwhile, the pulse of the Adana’s power ripples across the Marvel Universe – drawing a familiar friend of Blade’s into the fray.

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

BLACK PANTHER #4

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

EVE L. EWING (W) • CHRIS ALLEN (A) • Cover by TAURIN CLARKE

VARIANT COVER BY MAHMUD ASRAR

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY LUCAS WERNECK

• Two of Birnin T’Chaka’s most powerful crime families are about to become one in a wedding that is the talk of Wakanda!

• Neither Black Panther nor the mysterious Beisa are on the guest list, but that won’t stop them from making an appearance at this who’s who of Wakanda’s rich, powerful and dangerous…

• …especially with the assassin Deathlok as one of the wedding crashers!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #6

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

COLLIN KELLY & JACKSON LANZING (W) • Alex Lins (A) • Cover by MARCO CHECCHETTO

VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

THE ORIGIN OF GROOTFALL!

• One year ago, the Guardians were more than a team, they were the galaxy’s SUPER HEROES…

• Now the Guardians are outlaws, guns for hire roaming the frontier in hopes of stopping one of their own.

• How did the Guardians fall apart, and what changed Groot into the monster he is now? The untold story is finally revealed!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

SCARLET WITCH #8

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

STEVE ORLANDO (W) • LORENZO TAMMETTA & SARA PICHELLI (A)

Cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN • VARIANT COVER BY W. SCOTT FORBES

VARIANT COVER BY OSCAR VEGA

GOD VS. WITCH!

When Loki’s mountain giant cousin comes through the Last Door desperate to secure the right to rule his people, the Scarlet Witch agrees to confront the King of Jotunheim. But things are never what they seem with Loki, God of Stories, and when the truth comes out, sparks just might fly! Meanwhile, Hexfinder’s plan is revealed…and those closest to Wanda can no longer be trusted.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

MOON KNIGHT: CITY OF THE DEAD #3 (OF 5)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

DAVID PEPOSE (W) • MARCELO FERREIRA (A) • Cover by ROD REIS

VARIANT COVER BY ARIO ANINDITO

VARIANT COVER BY E.M. GIST • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY E.M. GIST

Trapped in the clutches of the sinister JACKAL KNIGHT, Moon Knight and Scarlet Scarab must face an army of dead super villains in order to save a young runaway’s life. But the City of the Dead is shaped by one’s thoughts and memories…and right now, the only thing Marc Spector can think of is nonstop carnage. The Fist of Khonshu brings the fireworks in this action-packed new chapter, complete with a cliffhanger that will leave Moon Knight fans on the edge of their seats!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

MOON KNIGHT #27

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

JED MACKAY (W) • FEDERICO SABBATINI (A) • Cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY ELENA CASAGRANDE

VARIANT COVER BY SALVADOR LARROCA

THE HUNT FOR BLACK SPECTRE!

On the hunt for the Black Spectre, Moon Knight and Hunter’s Moon must chase an informant into the darkest cave of all – the human mind! But what horrors await the Fists of Khonshu in the depths of the psyche?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

STRANGE ACADEMY: MOON KNIGHT #1

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

CARLOS HERNANDEZ (W) • ZE CARLOS (A) • Cover by NICK BRADSHAW

VARIANT COVER BY TBA • CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY HUMBERTO RAMOS

• The Multiversal Math Bowl at Brooklyn Visions had some pretty devastating consequences that have brought the Strange Academy kids to Manhattan.

• Now they’ve entered the orbit of MOON KNIGHT!

• Is the new villain called THE EQUATION more than even Moon Knight and his Midnight Mission can handle?

• One chapter of a thrilling three-part saga!

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T …$4.99

FANTASTIC FOUR #11

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

RYAN NORTH (W) • IBAN COELLO (A) • Cover by ALEX ROSS

VARIANT COVER BY ALEXANDER LOZANO • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

• Ben Grimm wakes up to find himself in an impossible situation – and facing certain doom!

• He – alongside the house he was sleeping in and everything in it – are in freefall through a colossal metal hole...falling all the way to the Earth’s core, where he’ll be cooked, crushed and destroyed!

• And as Ben tries desperately to save himself, a mysterious villain from the past is revealed! The Thing, working alone, must now save the Fantastic Four, the town – and a little dog too.

• At least he won’t die alone...

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

DOCTOR STRANGE #7

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Jed MacKay (W) • Pasqual Ferry (A) • Cover by ALEX ROSS

VARIANT COVER BY GREG LAND • VARIANT COVER BY STEPHANIE HANS

MEET GENERAL STRANGE!

Stephen Strange is a doctor who has sworn to do no harm. But there’s another, darker side to him, and it’s his duty to win at any cost. Can Stephen best his mirror image, trained through thousands of years of mystic war?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN SEASON 2 #4

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

RODNEY BARNES (W) • STEVEN CUMMINGS (A) • Cover by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

VARIANT COVER BY DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON • VARIANT COVER BY RYAN BROWN

CONCEPT ART COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

THE SEIGE!

• THE MANDALORIAN rejoins old allies for a new mission.

• Featuring the DARK TROOPERS!

40 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

STAR WARS: OBI-WAN KENOBI #1 (OF 6)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

JODY HOUSER (W) • SALVADOR LARROCA (A) • Cover by PHIL NOTO

VARIANT COVER BY LEE GARBETT

VARIANT COVER BY TAURIN CLARKE • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY TAURIN CLARKE

OBI-WAN KENOBI PHOTO VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

THE HIT DISNEY+ SERIES OBI-WAN KENOBI HAS ARRIVED!

• When agents of the Empire pose a new threat, OBI-WAN KENOBI emerges after years of hiding.

• Taking place after the events of Star Wars: Episode III Revenge of the Sith, Obi-Wan Kenobi is tasked with keeping both of the SKYWALKER children safe from a distance…until young LEIA ORGANA finds herself held in a ransom plot.

• Introducing REVA, THE THIRD SISTER OF THE INQUISITORS!

40 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

STAR WARS: DARK DROIDS #2 (OF 4)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

CHARLES SOULE (W) • LUKE ROSS (A) • Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

VARIANT COVER BY E.M. GIST

ACTION FIGURE VARIANT COVER BY JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

SCOURGED VARIANT COVER BY RACHAEL STOTT

SCOURGED VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY RACHAEL STOTT

DROIDS CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY JOSEMARIA CASANOVAS

• The horror continues as THE SCOURGE begins to execute its grand plan, orchestrating its droid minions across the galaxy.

• It learns more with every passing moment, grows stronger...and is selecting the next targets on its path to total dominion over all mechanical intelligence!

• Standing in its way, only the warrior-priest droid AJAX SIGMA and the sentient droids of the SECOND REVELATION.

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

STAR WARS: DARK DROIDS - D-SQUAD #1 (OF 4)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

MARC GUGGENHEIM (W) • SALVA ESPÍN & DAVID MESSINA (A)

Cover by AARON KUDER

ACTION FIGURE VARIANT COVER BY JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

DROIDS CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY JOSEMARIA CASANOVAS

VARIANT COVER BY TOM REILLY

VARIANT COVER BY MIKE MCKONE

THE UNSUNG HEROES OF THE CLONE WARS RETURN!

• A terrible scourge is corrupting the galaxy’s droids! To fight this menace, ARTOO-DETOO has to assemble a team of droid heroes: THE D-SQUAD!

• Filled with guest stars from across the galaxy, including a special appearance (and showdown!) by CHOPPER from STAR WARS REBELS.

• PLUS: THE BOOK OF AJAX provides the missing pieces linking REVELATIONS, DARK DROIDS and HAN SOLO & CHEWBACCA – read to see how IT’S ALL CONNECTED.

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

STAR WARS #38

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

CHARLES SOULE (W) • MADIBEK MUSABEKOV (A) • COVER BY STEPHEN SEGOVIA

RETURN OF THE JEDI 40TH ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS SPROUSE

STAR WARS: CLONE WARS 15TH ANNIVERSARY CODY VARIANT COVER BY E.M. GIST

ACTION FIGURE VARIANT COVER BY JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

DROIDS CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY JOSEMARIA CASANOVAS

TATOOINE TREASON! – A DARK DROIDS TIE-IN!

• As the SCOURGE OF THE DROIDS makes its way through the palace of JABBA THE HUTT on Tatooine, LANDO CALRISSIAN is faced with a dire situation as he attempts to save the life of his old friend LOBOT.

• Their salvation is hidden deep within the palace…

• …but will they live long enough to find it?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #38

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

GREG PAK (W) • RAFFAELE IENCO (A) • Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

RETURN OF THE JEDI 40TH ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS SPROUSE

STAR WARS: CLONE WARS 15TH ANNIVERSARY PADMÉ VARIANT COVER BY E.M. GIST

DROIDS CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY JOSEMARIA CASANOVAS

THE SCOURGE COMES FOR THE EXECUTOR! – A DARK DROIDS TIE-IN!

• As DARTH VADER’S Super Star Destroyer flagship faces its deadliest threat ever, the DARK LORD fights the war on two fronts — against a horde of SCOURGED DROIDS...and against the forces of THE EMPIRE itself!

• Featuring a rare glimpse into the true character of ADMIRAL PIETT!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #36

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

ALYSSA WONG (W) • MINKYU JUNG (A) • Cover by DERRICK CHEW

RETURN OF THE JEDI 40TH ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS SPROUSE

STAR WARS: CLONE WARS 15TH ANNIVERSARY AHSOKA VARIANT COVER BY E.M. GIST

STAR WARS: CLONE WARS 15TH ANNIVERSARY AHSOKA VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY E.M. GIST

DROIDS CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY JOSEMARIA CASANOVAS

VARIANT COVER BY LUCIANO VECCHIO

AMBUSHED! – A DARK DROIDS TIE-IN!

• Trapped in a warehouse full of DEADLY BATTLE DROIDS, DOCTOR APHRA fights for her life!

• But she’s about to come face-to-face with THE ONE ENEMY she never expected to see again!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS #38

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

ETHAN SACKS (W) • DAVIDE TINTO (A) • Cover by MARCO CHECCHETTO

GENERAL GRIEVOUS VARIANT COVER BY BJÖRN BARENDS

RETURN OF THE JEDI 40TH ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS SPROUSE

STAR WARS: CLONE WARS 15TH ANNIVERSARY CAD BANE VARIANT COVER BY E.M. GIST

DROIDS CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY JOSEMARIA CASANOVAS

GRIEVOUS ATTACKS! – A DARK DROIDS TIE-IN!

• ZUCKUSS, 4-LOM and their fellow bounty hunters face a deadly droid ambush!

• VALANCE’s life hangs in the balance!

• What role has GENERAL GRIEVOUS played in the chaos roiling the galaxy?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

Marvel September 2023 Comic Books Schedule

On Sale September 6

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #33

BLACK PANTHER #4

DOCTOR STRANGE #7

FANTASTIC FOUR #11

GHOST RIDER/WOLVERINE: WEAPONS OF VENGEANCE OMEGA #1

IMMORTAL X-MEN #15

MAGNETO #2

MOON KNIGHT #27

SCARLET WITCH #8

SILK #5

SILVER SURFER REBIRTH: LEGACY #1

SPIDER-GWEN ANNUAL #1

STAR WARS #38

STAR WARS: DARK DROIDS #2

UNCANNY SPIDER-MAN #1

VENOM #25

X-MEN #26

On Sale September 13

ALLIGATOR LOKI #1

ASTONISHING ICEMAN #2

AVENGERS INC. #1

CAPTAIN MARVEL: DARK TEMPEST #3

CHILDREN OF THE VAULT #2

DAREDEVIL #1

GHOST RIDER #18

INCREDIBLE HULK #4

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #10

RED GOBLIN #8

SPINE-TINGLING SPIDER-MAN #0

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #38

STAR WARS: OBI-WAN KENOBI #1

VENOM ANNUAL #1

WEREWOLF BY NIGHT #1

X-FORCE #44

X-MEN RED #15

On Sale September 20

ALPHA FLIGHT #2

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #34

CAPTAIN AMERICA #1

CULT OF CARNAGE: MISERY #5

DARK X-MEN #2

DEADPOOL: BADDER BLOOD #4

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #6

LOKI #4

PREDATOR VS. WOLVERINE #1

ROM #1 FACSIMILE EDITION

STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS #38

STAR WARS: DARK DROIDS - D-SQUAD #1

STRANGE ACADEMY: MOON KNIGHT #1

UNCANNY AVENGERS #2

WHAT IF...? DARK: CARNAGE #1

WOLVERINE #37

X-MEN ANNUAL #1

On Sale September 27

AVENGERS #5

AVENGERS ANNUAL #1

BLADE #3

CLASSIFIED #2

IMMORTAL THOR #2

INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #10

JEAN GREY #2

MARVEL UNLEASHED #2

MICRONAUTS #1 FACSIMILE EDITION

MOON KNIGHT: CITY OF THE DEAD #3

REALM OF X #2

SPIDER-MAN: INDIA #4

STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #36

STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN SEASON 2 #4

STORM #5

ULTIMATE INVASION #4

X-MEN: DAYS OF FUTURE PAST - DOOMSDAY #3

Marvel September 2023-Solicited Collections

ROM: THE ORIGINAL MARVEL YEARS OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC

(Image credit: Marvel)

MILLER FIRST ISSUE COVER

Written by BILL MANTLO, STEVEN GRANT & JO DUFFY

Penciled by SAL BUSCEMA & GREG LAROCQUE

Covers by FRANK MILLER, GEORGE PÉREZ & SAL BUSCEMA

COLLECTED FOR THE FIRST TIME EVER!

He strikes from outer space…and nothing can stop him! Marvel Comics is proud to present the iconic early adventures of the greatest of Spaceknights — Rom! Centuries ago, Rom pledged his life to protect his planet, Galador, from the evil Dire Wraiths. Now, Rom has tracked these vile creatures across the cosmos to Earth, where they have infiltrated the highest levels of power — including S.H.I.E.L.D. itself! Armed with his energy analyzer, only Rom can see the Wraiths’ true form — and with his neutralizer, he can blast them into Limbo! But what will Earth make of this armored invader? Will Rom’s quest be aided or hindered by encounters with the X-Men, the Fantastic Four, Jack of Hearts, Nova, and Power Man and Iron Fist? And when Galactus targets Galador, can Rom and his fellow Spaceknights save their homeworld from destruction? Collecting ROM (1979) #1-29 and POWER MAN AND IRON FIST (1978) #73.

704 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95671-4

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

OFFICIAL HANDBOOK OF THE MARVEL UNIVERSE: MASTER EDITION OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC

(Image credit: Marvel)

HEROES COVER

Written by LEN KAMINSKI, MARK GRUENWALD, GLENN HERDLING, PETER SANDERSON, MURRAY WARD & JAMIE TOST

Penciled by KEITH POLLARD & MORE

Covers by JAVIER SALTARES, BARRY KITSON, RIK LEVINS, AL MILGROM & SCOTT McDANIEL & GEORGE Pérez

Amid the comics boom of the 1990s, THE OFFICIAL HANDBOOK OF THE MARVEL UNIVERSE evolved to meet the collector frenzy – reinvented and presented as shrink-wrapped packs of looseleaf cards, hole-punched to be assembled in dedicated binders (sold separately)! Now, at long last, these fact-filled profiles are collected in Omnibus format – and to save you the work, we’ve put them in alphabetical order! This inaugural volume presents the first half of the Marvel Universe as it stood in 1991-1993, from the Abomination to Lyja the Lazerfist — and the legions of heroes, villains and teams in between! Featuring front, back and side views of all your favorite characters, many making their OHOTMU debuts — including icons of the era Deadpool and Cable! Collecting material from OFFICIAL HANDBOOK OF THE MARVEL UNIVERSE: MASTER EDITION #1-36.

888 PGS./Rated T …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95177-1

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

AVENGERS COVER [DM ONLY]

888 PGS./Rated T …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95178-8

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

MARVEL: FEBRUARY 1964 OMNIBUS HC

(Image credit: Marvel)

RODRÍGUEZ COVER

Written by STAN LEE with LARRY LIEBER & DON RICO

Penciled by JACK KIRBY, STAN GOLDBERG, DICK AYERS, STEVE DITKO, BILL EVERETT & LARRY LIEBER with JACK KELLER, AL HARTLEY, DON HECK, PAUL REINMAN & SOL BRODSKY

Covers by JAVIER RODRÍGUEZ & JACK KIRBY WITH BILL EVERETT

The House of Ideas is proud to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Daredevil with an Omnibus collecting every Marvel comic released during the month of his debut! DAREDEVIL presented a rougher, grittier take on the super hero concept, with young Matt Murdock growing up on the wrong side of the tracks with a father on the hook with the mob. Stan Lee and Bill Everett crafted a brilliant blend of crime, action and heroics that built the foundation for one of Marvel’s greatest characters. But what else was happening that historic month? Marvel boasted a wonderfully engaging mix of romance, teen humor, Westerns and, of course, a growing stable of increasingly interconnected super heroes! Take a trip back to the spinner rack and relive them all! Collecting DAREDEVIL (1964) #1, AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1963) #12, FANTASTIC FOUR (1961) #26, JOURNEY INTO MYSTERY (1952) #103, KID COLT OUTLAW #116, MILLIE THE MODEL #120, MODELING WITH MILLIE #30, PATSY WALKER #114, STRANGE TALES (1951) #120, TALES OF SUSPENSE (1959) #53, TALES TO ASTONISH (1959) #55, TWO-GUN KID #69, AVENGERS (1963) #5, PATSY AND HEDY #94, RAWHIDE KID (1955) #40, SGT. FURY #7 and X-MEN (1963) #5.

480 PGS./All Ages …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95487-1

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

KIRBY/EVERETT COVER [DM ONLY]

480 PGS./All Ages …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95488-8

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

SPIDER-MAN: BEN REILLY OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

LUKE ROSS COVER - NEW PRINTING!

Written by DAN JURGENS, TODD DEZAGO, TOM DEFALCO, HOWARD MACKIE, J.M. DEMATTEIS, EVAN SKOLNICK, JAMES FELDER, GLENN HERDLING, KARL KESEL, GEORGE PÉREZ, DARICK ROBERTSON, STEVE GERBER, GLENN GREENBERG, MARK BERNARDO, ROGER STERN & JOE EDKIN

Penciled by DAN JURGENS, LUKE ROSS, MIKE WIERINGO, MARK BAGLEY, STEVE SKROCE, JOHN ROMITA JR., SAL BUSCEMA, STEVE GEIGER, JOE BENNETT, MIKE ZECK, DARICK ROBERTSON, JAMES FRY, KYLE HOTZ, BEN HERRERA & MORE

Covers by Luke Ross & John Romita Jr.

ON SALE FEBRUARY 2024

As Ben Reilly settles into his new role as Spider-Man, Peter Parker adapts to a life without powers. Ben takes on a rogues’ gallery of classic foes as Peter and MJ prepare for parenthood — but when a strange illness sends Peter to the hospital, is it clone degeneration…or something else? Revelations await as the Clone Saga reaches its cataclysmic conclusion! As Ben and Peter unravel the twisted conspiracy that has manipulated them for years, the identity of the shadowy madman pulling their strings will shock both Spider-Men to the core! Collecting SENSATIONAL SPIDER-MAN (1996) #4-11, AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1963) #411-418, SPIDER-MAN (1990) #68-75, SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN (1976) #234-241, SPIDER-MAN UNLIMITED (1993) #12-14, SPIDER-MAN: REDEMPTION #1-4, DAREDEVIL (1964) #354, SPIDER-MAN TEAM-UP #4-5, SPIDER-MAN: REVELATIONS TPB, SPIDER-MAN: THE OSBORN JOURNAL, SPIDER-MAN: 101 WAYS TO END THE CLONE SAGA and SPIDER-MAN: DEAD MAN’S HAND.

1304 PGS./Rated T …$150.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95582-3

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

ROMITA JR. COVER [NEW PRINTING, DM ONLY]

1304 PGS./Rated T …$150.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95583-0

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

MARVEL STUDIOS’ BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER — THE ART OF THE MOVIE HC

(Image credit: Marvel)

Written by JESS HARROLD

In the wake of T’Challa’s death, Wakanda is left without a Black Panther. As world powers clamor to gain access to vibranium, a new enemy breaches Wakandan borders. Queen Ramonda must join forces with this new threat or potentially put her people at risk. Ultimately, Shuri, Okoye, Nakia, M’Baku and some unexpected heroes will have to overcome the grief of losing one of the world’s greatest super heroes to repel this powerful adversary and take their places among the legendary heroes of Wakanda! Continuing their popular ART OF series of tie-in books, Marvel Studios presents another blockbuster achievement. Featuring exclusive concept artwork and in-depth interviews with the creative team, this deluxe volume provides insider details about the making of the highly anticipated film!

224 PGS./All Ages …$60.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-94915-0

Trim size: 11-5/16 x 9-3/8

THOR BY STRACZYNSKI & GILLEN OMNIBUS HC

(Image credit: Marvel)

COIPEL FIRST ISSUE COVER

Written by J. MICHAEL STRACZYNSKI, KIERON GILLEN, PETER MILLIGAN, BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS & MORE

Penciled by MIKE MCKONE, OLIVIER COIPEL, MARKO DJURDJEVIC, BILLY TAN, RICHARD ELSON, DOUGIE BRAITHWAITE, MICO SUAYAN, TOM GRINDBERG, JAMIE MCKELVIE, NIKO HENRICHON, DAN BRERETON, KANO & MORE

Covers by OLIVIER COIPEL

Witness the return of Thor in a story only author J. Michael Straczynski could tell! Resurrected after breaking the endless cycle of Ragnarok, the Asgardian God of Thunder is reunited with the mortal form of Dr. Don Blake. Together, they must reckon with the legacy of Thor’s mythic Norse kingdom and the rebirth of its immortal heroes — on Earth! How will Broxton, Oklahoma, react to the Norse gods’ arrival?! Then, writer Kieron Gillen takes up the hammer and reveals just how intricately Loki has been scheming all along! But when the Trickster’s plans spiral out of control — culminating in the Siege of Asgard and the return of an ancient evil — it’s up to Thor and his fellow Asgardians to save two realms! Collecting FANTASTIC FOUR (1998) #536-537, THOR (2007) #1-12 and #600-614, THOR ANNUAL (2009) #1, THOR GIANT-SIZE FINALE, SIEGE (2010) #1-4 and #1 DIRECTOR’S CUT, SIEGE: LOKI, NEW MUTANTS (2009) #11, SECRET INVASION AFTERMATH: BETA RAY BILL — THE GREEN OF EDEN, BETA RAY BILL: GODHUNTER #1-3, and material from DARK REIGN: THE CABAL ONE-SHOT.

1144 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95301-0

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

COIPEL WRAPAROUND COVER [DM ONLY]

1144 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95302-7

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

IRON FIST: DANNY RAND – THE EARLY YEARS OMNIBUS HC

(Image credit: Marvel)

KANE COVER

Written by CHRIS CLAREMONT, DOUG MOENCH & TONY ISABELLA with ROY THOMAS, LEN WEIN, BILL MANTLO & DAVID ANTHONY KRAFT

Penciled by JOHN BYRNE, RUDY NEBRES & LARRY HAMA with GIL KANE, ARVELL JONES, PAT BRODERICK, MARSHALL ROGERS, FRANK McLAUGHLIN, DON PERLIN & JOE STATON

Covers by Gil Kane & Dave Cockrum

Celebrating 50 years of Iron Fist, Marvel is proud to present the early adventures of martial arts legend Danny Rand! This collection not only includes his complete color comic series, but also Iron Fist’s exploits in the black-and-white magazine DEADLY HANDS OF KUNG FU! After an expedition to find K’un-Lun left Rand’s parents dead, he found the path to the mystical city and spent a decade there training. Gaining the shattering power of the Iron Fist, Danny set out into the Western world to avenge his parents’ deaths! He is joined by detectives Misty Knight and Colleen Wing, who also star in their own three-part solo exploit by Chris Claremont and Marshall Rogers! Collecting MARVEL PREMIERE #15-25, IRON FIST (1975) #1-15 and MARVEL TEAM-UP (1972) #63-64 — plus material from DEADLY HANDS OF KUNG FU (1974) #10, #18-24, #29 and #31-33; DEADLY HANDS OF KUNG FU SPECIAL #1; and BIZARRE ADVENTURES #25.

952 PGS./Mature …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95485-7

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

COCKRUM COVER [DM ONLY]

952 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95486-4

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN GALLERY EDITION HC

(Image credit: Marvel)

Written by FRANK MILLER & DENNIS O’NEIL

Penciled by DAVID MAZZUCCHELLI

Cover by DAVID MAZZUCCHELLI

“And I — I have shown him…that a man without hope is a man without fear.” From the powerhouse pairing of Frank Miller and David Mazzucchelli comes the definitive DAREDEVIL tale! Karen Page, Matt Murdock’s former lover, has traded away his secret identity for a drug fix. Now, Daredevil must find all the strength he can muster as Wilson Fisk, the Kingpin of Crime, wastes no time taking him down as low as a human can get! As he is nursed back to health by a nun named Sister Maggie, Matt discovers a shocking secret that will change their relationship forever! But can he piece his life back together and survive a battle against the brutal super-soldier named Nuke? Guest-starring Captain America, this classic masterpiece looks better than ever on the oversized pages of a Gallery Edition! Collecting DAREDEVIL (1964) #226-233.

248 PGS./Rated T+ …$50.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95304-1

Trim size: 9-1/4 x 13

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: DAREDEVIL VOL. 18 HC

(Image credit: Marvel)

Written by DENNIS O’NEIL & RALPH MACCHIO with ALAN BRENNERT, LARRY HAMA, STEVEN GRANT,

BILL MANTLO, MIKE CARLIN & GEORGE PÉREZ

Penciled by KLAUS JANSON, WILLIAM JOHNSON & GEORGE PÉREZ with LUKE McDONNELL, GEOF ISHERWOOD & GEORGE FREEMAN

Cover by JOHN BYRNE

Daredevil enters a new era as the iconoclastic Dennis O’Neil takes over the writing reins! Making sure the transition goes from strength to strength, the incomparable Klaus Janson remains aboard for a stint penciling, inking and coloring. Each tale is a gritty exploration of humankind’s temptations and broken aspirations — topped off with a touch of Marvel magic. Meanwhile, the Kingpin consorts with a Yakuza group who seek to bond Bullseye’s shattered spine with adamantium! It’s a saga that teams DD with Wolverine and takes him to Japan for an epic issue #200 rematch with the man who murdered Elektra! Also featuring the debut of penciler William Johnson, the first appearance of Micah Synn, and Ralph Macchio and George Pérez’s fan-favorite MARVEL FANFARE Black Widow serial! Collecting DAREDEVIL (1964) #192-203, and material from MARVEL FANFARE (1982) #7 and #10-13.

392 PGS./Rated T …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95316-4

Trim size: 7 x 10

VARIANT EDITION VOL. 354 [DM ONLY]

392 PGS./Rated T …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95317-1

Trim size: 7 x 10

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 1: GROOTFALL TPB

(Image credit: Marvel)

Written by COLLIN KELLY & JACKSON LANZING

Penciled by KEV WALKER

Cover by MARCO CHECCHETTO

A Guardians story like no other! One year ago, the Guardians of the Galaxy were torn apart — their optimistic future shattered by the betrayal of one of their own. Now they ride the space lanes of a lawless corner of the galaxy, trying to outrun their tragedy. Can they forgive the failures of their past? Or will they fade into the dark, eternally unforgiven? Caught in the middle of a civil war, those who were once Guardians face a battle that was lost from the start. Because they’re about to find themselves face-to-face with their old ally Groot — and he’s not the friend they remember! Where Groot goes, Rocket won’t be far behind — but he’s not happy to see the Guardians! Where has he been all this time? What’s happened to him? And can the team ever recover? Collecting GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY (2023) #1-5.

128 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95119-1

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

CAPTAIN AMERICA: COLD WAR AFTERMATH TPB

(Image credit: Marvel)

Written by TOCHI ONYEBUCHI, COLLIN KELLY, JACKSON LANZING, J.M. DEMATTEIS, GAIL SIMONE, DAN JURGENS, STEPHANIE WILLIAMS & CODY ZIGLAR

Penciled by ZÉ CARLOS, CARMEN CARNERO, R.B. SILVA, DAN JURGENS, DANIEL ACUÑA, RACHAEL STOTT, MARCUS WILLIAMS & SARA PICHELLI

Cover by Gary Frank

ON SALE NOVEMBER 2023

The two Captains America return home to mourn their fallen. Back in Harlem with battle scars and a renewed sense of focus, Sam Wilson sets out to forge a new path — with Misty Knight by his side and a new shield in his hand! Meanwhile, Steve Rogers makes a final stand against the Outer Circle! Using information gathered from friends on the inside, Cap sets his sights on releasing the world from the Outer Circle’s influence and ending the Century Game for good! Plus: A bold new direction for Sharon Carter! And in honor of 750 issues of CAPTAIN AMERICA, fan-favorite writers and superstar artists spin timeless tales of the Sentinel of Liberty! Collecting CAPTAIN AMERICA: SYMBOL OF TRUTH #14, CAPTAIN AMERICA (2023) #750 and CAPTAIN AMERICA: FINALE.

120 PGS./Rated T+ …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95410-9

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

WARLOCK: REBIRTH TPB

(Image credit: Marvel)

Written by RON MARZ

Penciled by RON LIM

Cover by RON LIM

ON SALE NOVEMBER 2023

An untold take of Adam Warlock and the Infinity Watch! Ron Marz and Ron Lim return to the world of Adam Warlock to tell a flashback tale set in the wake of the classic cosmic epic INFINITY GAUNTLET! Adam was created to be the perfect human specimen. Since then, he has gone on to be a cosmic savior, defending the galaxy from the likes of Thanos and the Magus. But what will happen when the next evolution of Warlock emerges? Someone stronger, faster and smarter than Adam? Adam has been stripped of his Infinity Gem, and its new bearer calls herself Eve! With Adam rendered comatose, his allies – Gamora, Pip the Troll and Genis-Vell – seek the aid of Doctor Strange! But can the Sorcerer Supreme help Adam find his way out of Soul World? Or will Eve reign supreme as the new Warlock of the cosmos? Collecting WARLOCK: REBIRTH #1-5.

112 PGS./Rated T+ …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95213-6

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

PREDATOR BY ED BRISSON VOL. 2: THE PRESERVE TPB

(Image credit: Marvel)

Written by ED BRISSON

Penciled by NETHO DIAZ

Cover by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

Fear is reborn! On a planet far from Earth, eight strangers find themselves in a deadly game. But this time, the Predators aren’t the only ones on the hunt. Someone has the Yautja in their sights — and they’ve been searching for the Predators’ game preserve for a long time. Theta Berwick is back, still hell-bent on revenge — and her kill count is climbing! But when she’s ambushed by a Predator, is it the same enemy she’s been tracking all these years? Without her weaponry, is she prepared to take it on one-on-one? And just what — and who — will Theta be willing to sacrifice to quench her thirst for vengeance? Prepare for the ultimate hunt — it’s going to be a bloodbath! Collecting PREDATOR (2023) #1-5.

120 PGS./Parental Advisory …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92620-5

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

PLANET OF THE APES TPB

(Image credit: Marvel)

Written by DAVID F. WALKER

Penciled by DAVE WACHTER

Cover by JOSHUA CASSARA

One of the most beloved franchises in sci-fi history returns to Marvel Comics! It’s been years since the “simian flu” first spread. The ALZ-113 virus has rampaged across Earth — and while apes are flourishing, humanity is crumbling. As researchers hunt for a cure, a fanatical group of humans has their own solution: kill all apes! Peacekeeper Juliana Tobon is one of the few willing to stand against them, but the crisis is escalating — and soon apes will witness the true depths of human cruelty. But with groups of apes in Europe, Africa and Asia continuing to grow in intelligence and power, the threat of simian domination of Earth becomes increasingly possible. Can apes and humans ever coexist? Or will all hope of peace lead to a dead end strewn with blood and death? Collecting PLANET OF THE APES (2023) #1-5.

128 PGS./Rated T+ …$19.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95086-6

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE: BLEEDING EDGE TPB

(Image credit: Marvel)

Written by KARLA PACHECO, ZANDER CANNON, DAVID HEIN, DAN SLOTT, DAVID BETANCOURT, TABOO, B. EARL, DANIEL KIBBLESMITH & MORE

Penciled by PERE PÉREZ, LUCIANO VECCHIO, HUMBERTO RAMOS, JULIAN SHAW, JUAN FERREYRA, CHRISCROSS & MORE

Cover by PATRICK BROWN

Over the edge! Journey across the Spider-Verse once again with a spectacular mix of fan-favorite and all-new spider-heroes! Spider-Rex is back to face the Venomsaurus! But who is the Spider-Killer?! Only the scariest spider-character ever created! The all-singing, all-swinging sensation Spinstress croons her way into the biggest fight of her life! And the dark future of the Empire of the Spider, last seen in MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN, still needs a hero — and here comes Miles’ little sister, Billie Morales, all-grown up as Spider-Smasher! Plus: The amazing origin of the breakout character introduced in the pages of SPIDER-MAN #7 — make way for Spider-Boy! The return of Dream-Spider from DEADLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN! And what if the radioactive spider we all know and love had bitten…J. Jonah Jameson?! Collecting EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE (2023) #1-4.

136 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95338-6

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

EXTREME VENOMVERSE TPB

(Image credit: Marvel)

Written by RYAN NORTH, MIRKA ANDOLFO, LEONARDO ROMERO, AL EWING, DAVID PEPOSE, CLAY MCLEOD CHAPMAN, TARAN KILLAM, JED MACKAY, TY TEMPLETON, ALYSSA WONG, PEACH MOMOKO, D.J. BRYANT, KELLY THOMPSON, JORDAN BLUM, CODY ZIGLAR & MORE

Penciled by PAULO SIQUEIRA, NICO LEON, LEONARDO ROMERO, VINCENZO CARRATÙ, KEN LASHLEY, PAUL DAVIDSON, ROD REIS, DANNY EARLS, NELSON DANIEL, TY TEMPLETON, KEN NIIMURA, PEACH MOMOKO, GURIHIRU & MORE

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

Face front, Venomaniacs! The Summer of Symbiotes is here, and you’re vacationing in the Venomverse — along with a host of brand-new and returning twists on your favorite Lethal Protector! Including a fresh spin on a timeless tale, starring Eddie Brock as…Spider-Man! A whole side of the Brock family tree you never thought you’d see! The Venom of 1602! The incredible L.M.V. — that’s Life-Model Venom, for short! Madame Venom of the Old West! The return of Venom: Spaceknight! Venom Noir! Plus: symbiote shenanigans starring the Black Cat and Jeff the Land Shark! And more varied and visceral versions of Venom! But don’t get too attached to any of them, because not every symbiote gets out alive! Collecting EXTREME VENOMVERSE #1-5.

168 PGS./Rated T+ …$19.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95218-1

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

HALLOWS’ EVE TPB

(Image credit: Marvel)

Written by ERICA SCHULTZ

Penciled by MICHAEL DOWLING

Cover by MICHAEL DOWLING

ON SALE OCTOBER 2023

The masked sensation Hallows’ Eve gets her own series! Spinning out of AMAZING SPIDER-MAN and the epic “Dark Web” storyline, Janine Godbe has a bag of super-powered disguises and a chip on her shoulder. Each mask gives her different monstrous powers – ghosts, vampires, werewolves and so many more. But is she a monster herself? Or is she just misunderstood? Janine soon finds herself on the run from the police, but there’s someone else after her, too – because like most of her life, every step forward for Hallows’ Eve leads to five steps back. And waiting there is Spider-Man! Janine must return to the place where it all began: the Beyond Corporation. And Maxine Danger will put her in her toughest spot yet. Can Hallows’ Eve survive to rescue her love Ben Reilly, A.K.A. Chasm, from his prison cell? Collecting HALLOWS’ EVE #1-5.

112 PGS./Rated T+ …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95212-9

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

HELLCAT TPB

(Image credit: Marvel)

Written by CHRISTOPHER CANTWELL

Penciled by RUAIRÍ COLEMAN & ALEX LINS

Cover by PERE Pérez

ON SALE OCTOBER 2023

Hellcat is back! Patsy is living in San Francisco – in a house haunted by the ghost of her mother. But when someone close to her best frenemy Hedy is murdered, Hellcat is the prime suspect! Patsy must prove her innocence while evading both the police and the supernatural Sleepwalkers. But how does her demonic ex, Daimon Hellstrom, figure into all of this?! As Patsy’s investigation continues, she uncovers even more bizarre layers to the crime – and a far greater evil than she could have ever imagined lurking in the shadows! Things are about to go from bad to hellish for Hellcat – literally! With her very humanity at stake, can Patsy overcome the powers of darkness that have been unleashed? Collecting IRON MAN/HELLCAT ANNUAL #1 and HELLCAT (2023) #1-5.

160 PGS./Rated T+ …$19.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95197-9

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN BY ZEB WELLS VOL. 6: DEAD LANGUAGE PART 2 TPB

(Image credit: Marvel)

Written by ZEB WELLS & ERICA SCHULTZ

Penciled by JOHN ROMITA JR., JULIAN SHAW & PATRICK GLEASON

Cover by JOHN ROMITA JR.

The shocking story it’s all been building to — and your heart is not ready! At last, witness exactly what brought Peter Parker together with his former arch-nemesis, Norman Osborn as past and present collide with the return of the Emissary — and his power is far beyond Spider-Man’s abilities. Peter and his allies may figure out a way to win, but the cost of victory will be so immense that you just might hope they don’t! Plus: Witness the full fury of Peter’s new Spidey suit unleashed! Discover how this year’s Hellfire Gala impacts Spider-Man! And welcome back Hallows’ Eve as she makes a play to break Chasm out of jail! Collecting AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (2022) #24-26, AMAZING SPIDER-MAN ANNUAL (2023) #1, FALLEN FRIEND #1 and material from FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2023: SPIDER-MAN/VENOM.

176 PGS./Rated T …$24.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94738-5

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

STAR WARS: SCOUNDRELS, REBELS AND THE EMPIRE TPB

(Image credit: Marvel)

Written by MARC GUGGENHEIM, ALYSSA WONG, STEPHANIE PHILLIPS, JODY HOUSER, ALEX SEGURA & DANIEL JOSÉ OLDER

Penciled by ALESSANDRO MIRACOLO, LEE GARBETT, PAULINA GANUCHEAU, KYLE HOTZ, CASPAR WIJNGAARD, ÁLVARO LÓPEZ, JETHRO MORALES, MATT HORAK & PAUL FRY

Cover by RYAN BROWN

Celebrate the 40th anniversary of Return of the Jedi! Presenting stories spotlighting major players on both sides of the conflict — and those scoundrels who straddle the line! Someone is plotting to overthrow Jabba the Hutt! On the forest moon of Endor, Ewoks share tales of triumph, defeat…and horror! Lando Calrissian and Chewbacca find themselves on a high-stakes mission! One lowly technician must figure out how to survive under the Empire’s control! Admiral Ackbar teams with Poe Dameron’s parents, Shara Bey and Kes Dameron, to save Mon Mothma’s life! And Max Rebo and his band have big plans! Plus: the full story of Return of the Jedi retold in Chris Sprouse’s dynamic variant covers! Collecting STAR WARS: RETURN OF THE JEDI — JABBA’S PALACE, EWOKS, LANDO, THE EMPIRE, THE REBELLION and MAX REBO.

216 PGS./Rated T …$29.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95337-9

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

SPIDER-GWEN: SHADOW CLONES TPB

(Image credit: Marvel)

Written by EMILY KIM

Penciled by KEI ZAMA

Cover by DAVID NAKAYAMA

Ghost-Spider faces her own clone saga! Gwen Stacy comes face to face with some of the deadliest Spider-Man villains of all — including Doctor Octopus, Sandman and the Vulture! But wait — why do they all look like Gwen?! And what do these hybrid clones all want with the original? Luckily, with Reed Richards’ help, Gwen is about to get some answers! Unluckily, the clones just keep on coming! Even worse, a mastermind is lurking in the shadows, just waiting to strike! But who could hate Gwen Stacy — all Gwen Stacys — this much? And how will their quest for vengeance threaten the entire Multiverse? Don’t miss this pivotal chapter in the ever-surprising life of Ghost-Spider! Collecting SPIDER-GWEN: SHADOW CLONES #1-5.

120 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95118-4

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

WOLVERINE BY BENJAMIN PERCY VOL. 6 TPB

(Image credit: Marvel)

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY

Penciled by JUAN JOSÉ RYP

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

Beast will stop at nothing to protect Krakoa as he sees fit. Having lost the faith of X-Force and Wolverine, there’s only one mutant that Henry McCoy can turn to: himself! Join Beast, Beast, Beast and Beast – under the leadership of Beast — as a new Krakoan era dawns! Just don’t expect Logan to be happy about it, because Hank isn’t the only one getting multiplied: Wolverine is about to face his own clone saga! He may be the best there is at what he does, but which Wolverine is the best? And as clones lock claws, who will be left standing? When Maverick finds himself caught in the middle, Beast makes a critical move against Logan – and someone else makes their own moves against Beast!

Collecting WOLVERINE (2020) #31-35.

152 PGS./Parental Advisory …$19.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94764-4

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

X-MEN RED BY AL EWING VOL. 3 TPB

(Image credit: Marvel)

Written by AL EWING

Penciled by JACOPO CAMAGNI & LUCA PIZZARI

Cover by Stefano Caselli

The calm before the…? After recent turmoil, Arakko catches its breath – but even as Storm begins a new romance, she has no time to rest. Xavier has questions about Magneto’s death, and he’s not asking nicely. Meanwhile, the White Sword – the Omega mutant healer who could raise the dead and bind them to his service – once had one hundred warriors. Now the last of the Hundred tells the tale of the one who destroyed them – one who is coming to test Arakko again! Plus: The origin of Arakko revealed! In ancient days, Genesis turned back the hordes of Amenth and forced Annihilation into a parley. What words were spoken in her mind? Apocalypse finally will know, and the echoes of those words might destroy him – and Arakko with him! Collecting X-MEN RED (2022) #11-13 and X-MEN: BEFORE THE FALL – HERALDS OF APOCALYPSE.

120 PGS./Rated T+ …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95228-0

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

COSMIC GHOST RIDER: DUEL IDENTITY TPB

(Image credit: Marvel)

Written by STEPHANIE PHILLIPS

Penciled by JUANN CABAL & JONAS SCHARF

Cover by VALERIO GIANGIORDANO

Brace yourself for a burning-skulled battle royale! In a far-flung corner of deep space, the ancient Frank Castle has eked out a quiet life — his days as the Cosmic Ghost Rider finally behind him. But across the universe, a vicious bounty hunter is leaving a trail of bodies in his wake. And his name is…Cosmic Ghost Rider?! When Frank’s peaceful existence is shattered, he must suit up once more and face his most savage enemy yet: himself! Elsewhere, another formidable adversary awaits — but which Ghost Rider will the mighty Valkyrie be facing?! As the mystery deepens, the two Cosmic Spirits of Vengeance draw closer to one another for a final confrontation in the depths of space. But first, they both must survive the bevy of bounty hunters, heroes and villains in hot pursuit! Collecting COSMIC GHOST RIDER (2023) #1-5.

120 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94812-2

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

X-CELLENT VOL. 2: UNSOCIAL MEDIA TPB

(Image credit: Marvel)

Written by PETER MILLIGAN

Penciled by MICHAEL ALLRED

Cover by MICHAEL ALLRED

ON SALE OCTOBER 2023

Peter Milligan and Michael Allred conclude their mutant celebrity saga! Zeitgeist is still on a mission to achieve social media godhood, no matter who he has to kill! But the spotlight won’t be big enough when the next generation of the X-Statix drops in! The public is going gaga for them, but does their goal of reaching stardom justify their methods? And can Zeitgeist make his way back into the mainstream? Or is he totally washed up? A last-ditch plan to prevail leads to a vicious cyber attack, revealing the darkest secrets of X-Statix to the public! Will this dirty laundry be what finally tears the team apart? Will any of them suffer the consequences? Plus: Venus Dee Milo returns, and the status quo is shaken up once again. Collecting THE X-CELLENT (2023) #1-5.

112 PGS./Parental Advisory …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-91699-2

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

SHE-HULK BY RAINBOW ROWELL VOL. 3: GIRL CAN’T HELP IT TPB

(Image credit: Marvel)

Written by RAINBOW ROWELL

Penciled by ANDRÉS GENOLET & JOE QUINONES

Cover by JEN BARTEL

ON SALE OCTOBER 2023

Rainbow Rowell takes the jade giantess from strength to strength! When a new villain named Scoundrel — as strong as She-Hulk and seemingly unstoppable — starts a thieving spree through New York City, he sends Jen’s entire life tumbling into turmoil. So why does she feel so drawn to him?! The answer may put her whole law practice in danger! As Jen is thrown for the loop of her life, Patsy Walker — the irrepressible Hellcat — returns to help her emerald-skinned pal set everything straight! It’s time for She-Hulk to put on her detective hat and uncover Scoundrel’s secret history! But while Jen has her hands full with him, the Fight Club must battle an alien horde! Collecting SHE-HULK (2022) #11-15.

120 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95240-2

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

ECHO: THE SAGA OF MAYA LOPEZ TPB

(Image credit: Marvel)

Written by DAVID MACK, JOE QUESADA & JIMMY PALMIOTTI

Penciled by JOE QUESADA, ROB HAYNES, DAVE ROSS & DAVID MACK

Cover by JOE QUESADA

The stunning and lushly illustrated debut of Marvel’s next screen sensation! She is Echo. A deaf young Native American woman with the uncanny ability to assimilate the skills of others by sight. Dancing, piano playing — even hand-to-hand combat! Though Maya Lopez and Matt Murdock meet as seemingly kindred souls, their secret identities are very much at odds. For Maya is seeking vengeance against her father’s killer — who the Kingpin claims is Daredevil! Can Matt clear his name before his new love becomes his executioner? With Echo’s entire history defined by her quest for justice and revenge, can she make sense of the world when everything she thought she knew is called into question? And will a vision quest help her pick up the pieces of her shattered life? Collecting DAREDEVIL (1998) #9-15 and #51-55.

304 PGS./Rated T+ …$34.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95157-3

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

INCREDIBLE HULK EPIC COLLECTION: THE CURING OF DR. BANNER TPB

(Image credit: Marvel)

Volume #8 in the Incredible Hulk Epic Collections

Written by LEN WEIN & ROGER STERN with HERB TRIMPE, DAVID ANTHONY KRAFT & JIM STARLIN

Penciled by SAL BUSCEMA with HERB TRIMPE, GEORGE TUSKA & JIM STARLIN

Cover by ERNIE CHAN

The only thing bigger than the Hulk’s anger is his love for Jarella! So when he’s shrunk down and able to return to her microscopic world of K’ai, our big green buddy couldn’t be happier. But a return to Earth leads to tragedy — and, well, that’s when things are going to get smashed. With the Hulk heartbroken and enraged, nothing can stop his rampage — not S.H.I.E.L.D., not the Defenders, not even the might of the Absorbing Man! Only when Doc Samson arrives to delve into the mind of both man and monster can the world hope to cure Bruce Banner. Also featuring the introduction of Doctor Druid; a classic Hulk story by Jim Starlin; and an Annual featuring the newest creation of the Enclave, the utopian scientists who gave rise to Adam Warlock! Collecting INCREDIBLE HULK (1968) #201-226 and ANNUAL #6.

528 PGS./Rated T …$49.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94879-5

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

MOON KNIGHT EPIC COLLECTION: DEATH WATCH TPB

(Image credit: Marvel)

Volume #7 in the Moon Knight Epic Collections

Written by TERRY KAVANAGH, BRUCE JONES, DOUG MOENCH, HOWARD MACKIE, CHUCK DIXON & MORE

Penciled by GARY KWAPISZ, JAMES FRY, DAVE HOOVER, DENYS COWAN, ART NICHOLS, MARIE SEVERIN,

ALEX SAVIUK & J.J. BIRCH

Cover by GARY KWAPISZ

Moon Knight is dying! Doctor Doom would have words with Marc Spector, but can even an upgraded Fist of Khonshu stand against the monarch of Latveria? The Infinity War pits Moon Knight against his own doppelgangers from across the Multiverse. But Marc’s days are numbered, and neither Reed Richards nor Doctor Strange can help with the mysterious malady that ails him. Does the search for a cure involve Spider-Man — and Demogoblin?! As his time ticks down and with his heroic career in doubt, Marc embarks on a legacy quest to find his successor as Moon Knight! Plus: Bushman targets those closest to Marc! And Moon Knight fights for survival alongside Shang-Chi! Collecting MARC SPECTOR: MOON KNIGHT #39-51, MOON KNIGHT: DIVIDED WE FALL, MOON KNIGHT SPECIAL #1, WEB OF SPIDER-MAN (1985) #93-94 and material from MARVEL COMICS PRESENTS (1988) #152-154.

496 PGS./Parental Advisory …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95380-5

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN EPIC COLLECTION: GREAT RESPONSIBILITY TPB

(Image credit: Marvel)

NEW PRINTING!

Volume #2 in the Amazing Spider-Man Epic Collections

Written by STAN LEE & STEVE DITKO

Penciled by STEVE DITKO

Cover by STEVE DITKO

ON SALE NOVEMBER 2023

Stan Lee and Steve Ditko created an unabashed cultural phenomenon in THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN. Their pitch-perfect blend of Peter Parker’s everyday woes and Spider-Man’s never-say-die adventures was something undeniably special. And after years of perfecting that formula, they unleashed the definitive Spider-Man masterpiece: the Master Planner saga! Putting Spider-Man through the most wrenching experience of his career, Lee and Ditko defined the spirit of a hero that has inspired millions. This Epic Collection has that complete story and so much more in store: the first appearance of Gwen Stacy, Peter Parker’s high-school graduation and landmark battles with the Green Goblin — plus a spellbinding team-up with that other famous Lee/Ditko creation, Doctor Strange! Collecting AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1963) #18-38 and AMAZING SPIDER-MAN ANNUAL (1964) #2.

504 PGS./All Ages …$49.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95057-6

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

DAREDEVIL EPIC COLLECTION: MIKE MURDOCK MUST DIE! TPB

(Image credit: Marvel)

NEW PRINTING!

Volume #2 in the Daredevil Epic Collections

Written by STAN LEE

Penciled by GENE COLAN with JACK KIRBY

Cover by GENE COLAN

ON SALE OCTOBER 2023

Stan Lee and Gene Colan unleash an identity crisis as Matt Murdock juggles his triple identity as Daredevil — and his own “twin brother,” Mike Murdock! You might need your slide rule to track the trigonometry of the Man Without Fear’s mixed-up life. And as if that weren’t complex enough, Daredevil experiences a body swap with Doctor Doom in one of comics’ first crossovers! Other highlights include guest appearances by Spider-Man, Thor and Ka-Zar; the introduction of fan-favorite villain Leap-Frog; and the debut of the Emissaries of Evil! It’s a series of action-packed extravaganzas so hazardous that all of our cast won’t make it out alive! Collecting DAREDEVIL (1964) #22-41 and ANNUAL #1, FANTASTIC FOUR (1961) #73 and material from NOT BRAND ECHH #4.

520 PGS./All Ages …$49.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95056-9

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

SPIDER-MAN/DEADPOOL MODERN ERA EPIC COLLECTION: ISN’T IT BROMANTIC TPB

(Image credit: Marvel)

Volume #1 in the Spider-Man/Deadpool Modern Era Epic Collections

Written by JOE KELLY, SCOTT AUKERMAN, GERRY DUGGAN, PENN JILLETTE, NICK GIOVANETTI,

PAUL SCHEER & JOSHUA CORIN

Penciled by ED MCGUINNESS, REILLY BROWN, SCOTT KOBLISH, TODD NAUCK & TIGH WALKER

Cover by ED MCGUINNESS

Spider-Man and Deadpool — teaming up?! That’s right — and the web-slinger and the Merc with a Mouth are the double act of your dreams! Legendary DEADPOOL creative team Joe Kelly and Ed McGuinness reunite to make this team-up everything you ever hoped for. But will a fledgling friendship turn sour when Wade Wilson’s next target turns out to be…Peter Parker?! Someone is messing with our wascally wisecrackers, and they’ve blended the genes of our heroes to create one murderous, mixed-up miss named Itsy Bitsy. She’s Spidey and ’Pool’s “daughter” — and she has seriously creepy daddy issues! Plus: More big-name creators join the fun as Deadpool goes Hollywood, our duo shares a retro adventure, Wade & Peter meet Penn & Teller, and Spidey and ’Pool are the only ones who can save Christmas! Collecting SPIDER-MAN/DEADPOOL #1-14, #17-18 and #1.MU.

400 PGS./Rated T+ …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95164-1

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

X-MEN: X-VERSE – X-WOMEN GN-TPB

(Image credit: Marvel)

Written by JOSHUA HALE FIALKOV, JIM ALEXANDER, CHRIS CLAREMONT, JOHN BYRNE, SCOTT GRAY, NATASHA ALTERICI & DARCIE LITTLE BADGER

Penciled by NUNO PLATI, MARC CAMPOS, JOHN BYRNE, DAVID WILLIAMS, JOANNA ESTEP & KYLE CHARLES

The X-Verse is populated by many powerful women, and these adventures star some of the most amazing of all! Marvel Girl’s strange psychic powers manifested after a childhood tragedy – now she must learn to master her abilities before they destroy her! From pickpocketing street urchin to revered goddess to mutant hero, witness the incredible life story of Storm! Kitty Pryde is all alone in the X-mansion at Christmas – well, alone except for a terrifying N’Garai demon! And when Storm and Marvel Girl hit the town with some new friends, why do they end up battling S.H.I.E.L.D. agents as Public Enemy No. One?! Plus: action-packed adventures featuring Rogue, Mystique, Danielle Moonstar and Wolfsbane! Collecting MARVEL GIRL #1, UNCANNY ORIGINS #9, UNCANNY X-MEN (1981) #143, UNCANNY X-MEN: FIRST CLASS #4, and material from WOMEN OF MARVEL (2021) #1 and MARVEL’S VOICES: INDIGENOUS VOICES.

120 PGS./Ages 10-14 …$9.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95322-5

Trim size: 6 x 9

MIGHTY MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE FANTASTIC FOUR VOL. 3 — IT STARTED ON YANCY STREET GN-TPB

(Image credit: Marvel)

ROMERO COVER

Written by STAN LEE

Penciled by JACK KIRBY

Covers by LEONARDO ROMERO & JACK KIRBY

Stan Lee and Jack Kirby set the standard for out-of-this-world imaginative adventure with the Fantastic Four! Now, with all the Marvel Universe’s super-heroic players in place, it’s time for the FF to run the gauntlet! The Thing throws down with the Hulk in a battle so huge it takes the combined might of the FF and the Avengers to stop it! The Sub-Mariner makes a play for Sue Storm! The FF tangle with the X-Men! Nick Fury drops by in the story that set the table for his debut as an agent of S.H.I.E.L.D.! Even Doctor Strange makes an ever-so-astral appearance! And there are villains, too — from the Mole Man and Doctor Doom to the Mad Thinker, Red Ghost and the outer-space Infant Terrible! Collecting FANTASTIC FOUR (1961) #21-29.

216 PGS./Ages 10-14 …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94907-5

Trim size: 6 x 9

ORIGINAL COVER [DM ONLY]

216 PGS./All Ages …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94908-2

Trim size: 6 x 9

Marvel September 2023-Solicited Collections Schedule