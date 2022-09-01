Marvel celebrates Luke Cage turning 50 with J. Scott Campbell variant cover

It's been 50 years since Luke Cage, AKA Power Man, debuted at Marvel Comics. To celebrate, the publisher will release a J. Scott Campbell anniversary variant cover for October's Daredevil #4, in which he's currently serving as the newly-elected mayor of New York City .

Luke Cage was created by Archie Goodwin, George Tuska, Roy Thomas, and John Romita Sr. for Luke Cage, Hero for Hire #1 in June 1972. Since then, the character has been a core member of the Defenders and an Avenger, and he's starred in his own Netflix series ( as well as Netflix's adaptation of The Defenders ).

Campbell's Luke Cage anniversary variant cover for Daredevil #4 will have three versions, including a retro one and another with just the art, no title dressing.

"It’s a thrill and an honor to create cover art celebrating the anniversary of characters that have become so iconic and ingrained in our culture," Campbell says in the announcement. "I really wanted to make images that would have a visual bridge from the pulpy four-color origins of these monumental heroes to the modern-day slick coloring and production we are now all familiar with."

You can see the standard Luke Cage anniversary variant and the retro version below.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) Image 1 of 2

Daredevil #4 will be available October 12, with a script by Chip Zdarsky, interior art by Rafael de Latorre, and a main cover art by Marco Checcetto. See all of Marvel's October 2022 comics and covers here at Newsarama.

