Marvel calls back to the biggest moments of the MCU in Avengers variant covers

A little bit of the MCU is coming to comics to celebrate the impending finale of writer Jason Aaron's years-long Avengers run, with a trio of variant covers for February's Avengers #65 and Avengers Forever #14, both of which are part of the current 'Avengers Assemble' crossover that caps off Aaron's run, and a variant cover for Wasp #2, the second issue of the limited series celebrating the 60th anniversary of the debut of Janet Van Dyne, the original Wasp.

The covers call back to major fan-favorite moments from Phase 3 of the MCU, the chapter that closed off the so-called 'Infinity Saga' and brought about the (so far) final defeat of Thanos, the Mad Titan.

The cover of February 1's Avengers #65 from artist Leinil Francis Yu depicts the fateful moment from Avengers: Infinity War in which Thanos finally assembles the Infinity Gauntlet, challenging the heroes of the MCU in a final showdown in Wakanda before actually pulling off his plan to destroy half of all life in the Marvel Universe.

Then, the cover of February 15's Avengers Forever #14, drawn by Mark Brooks, calls back to the rematch between the Avengers (and basically everyone else in the MCU) and Thanos, in which Steve Rogers finally uttered his catchphrase "Avengers Assemble!''

And finally, there's the cover of February 15's Wasp #2 by Dike Ruan, which depicts Ant-Man, Wasp, and Ghost from the film Ant-Man and the Wasp, which introduced the Quantum Realm technology that would enable the Avengers' plan that eventually led to the restoration of all the people Thanos killed.

Here's a gallery of all three covers:

The Infinity Saga was inspired by the Infinity Gauntlet, ranked by Newsarama readers as the best Marvel Comics story of all time.