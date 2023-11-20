This is Martin Scorsese's "masterpiece", according to Steven Spielberg

With a directing career that spans more than five decades, it's hard to pick one definitive masterpiece to define Martin Scorsese's filmography. Fellow filmmaking giant Steven Spielberg, however, has had his say.

Spielberg conducted a Q&A with Scorsese at Los Angeles' DGA Theater after a screening of his latest movie, Killers of the Flower Moon – the movie that Spielberg thinks defines Scorsese's career.

"For me, this is just an exceptional experience, watching your film," Spielberg said (via The Hollywood Reporter ). "You know how I feel about all of your films, but this one stands out in a way for me that’s so impactful. It’s an epic journey, but it’s not a Hollywood epic, for me; it’s a humanitarian epic."

The movie stars Robert De Niro as William Hale, a cattle rancher in '20s Oklahoma, while Leonardo DiCaprio plays his hapless nephew, Ernest, who marries local Osage woman Mollie (Lily Gladstone). Depicting the real-life brutal spree of Osage murders instigated by white people like Hale, Jesse Plemons also stars as the FBI agent sent down from DC to investigate the killings.

"You are the master of our medium, and this is your masterpiece, Marty," Spielberg concluded, after a discussion that included praise of Gladstone's performance and Scorsese's experience working with the Osage Nation and his inclusion of the Osage language in the film.

Killers of the Flower Moon is out now in cinemas. If you've already caught the movie on the big screen, check out our guide to the rest of this year's most exciting movie release dates.