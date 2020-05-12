Mark Hamill discusses "bittersweet" goodbye to Star Wars

Mark Hamill has spoken about saying goodbye to Star Wars.

The actor, who famously played Luke Skywalker through six major movies and a Christmas special, has confirmed that Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will be the last time he wields a lightsaber on the big screen. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Hamill confirmed as much, saying that Episode 9 was "bittersweet".

"I had a beginning, middle, and end," he said. "Those films gave me far more than I ever expected when we started out so it's never even occurred to me. My farewell was in Episode 9 and it was bittersweet. I love all those people and I certainly have affection for George and the character he created. I'm full of gratitude for what it has given me and my career but I don't want to be greedy. There are still so many more stories to tell and so many great actors to tell them, they don't need me."

While his time spent in that galaxy far, far away may be over, Hamill remains excited about what's coming next – especially the future of The Mandalorian on Disney Plus.

"I think they have a wonderful advantage on The Mandalorian in that it's economical storytelling," he said. "They don't have the burden of delivering a gigantic special effects extravaganza like the films had to do. It sort of gets back to the basics of George envisioning it as a western in space. It has that tone of a Sergio Leone Western. I'm very impressed with it and to me, a very smart move on their part because you can't keep trying to top... It's like the superhero movies that have to deliver these gargantuan epics. And with The Mandalorian, they can concentrate more on the characters and the storytelling. I think it's excellent."

