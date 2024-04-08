Mark Hamill reacts to those bizarre Star Wars beer adverts, and his response is hilarious

Do you remember when the internet lost its mind over that hilarious Star Wars beer advertisement? Well, Mark Hamill AKA Luke Skywalker himself has finally responded to it, and his reaction is priceless.

For those not in the know, earlier this year, Star Wars fans found specific versions of the original trilogy that were only shown in the early ‘00s on television in Chile that contain built-in advertisements in the film, with one in particular showing Obi-Wan Kenobi and Skywalker enjoying an ice cold beer . The reason for this hilarious, yet very real, form of marketing was to avoid cutting to commercial breaks, but the outcome is so much better than was probably intended.

The star shared one of the clips on Twitter with the caption "Is this is now considered #StarWars canon in Chile?" seemingly referring to how fans link real-world events to the franchise and call it ‘Star Wars canon’. See the full tweet below:

Is this is now considered #StarWars canon in Chile?🇨🇱🍺 https://t.co/9fnzVRv9ljApril 7, 2024 See more

Fans were tickled by Hamill’s rather late but funny reaction, as one responded "I hate to admit it but I want to watch the whole thing with these commercials now," another added, "It is known that Jedi Master enjoys a cristal after a good fight." And our personal favorite: "Made all the difference in Clone Wars."

One fan suggested where else said beer canon could take place in the franchise, "Now we need a rundown of the top Star Wars moments when Luke could have sunk a cold one… I’ll start: Crashes in the swamp in Dagobah, unloads his gear, cracks open a beer." Now, we don’t know about you, but we think it is a good thing that the Jedi never really cracked open a few cold ones whilst battling the dark side of the Force. It was for the best.

