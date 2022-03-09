Mark Hamill explains why a scene was added to the ending of The Empire Strikes Back

Mark Hamill has explained why a scene was added to change the ending of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back.

The film closes with Luke Skywalker, Leia Organa, C-3PO, and R2-D2 looking out a window into space as the Millennium Falcon jets off as part of the rescue mission for Han Solo.

"Filmed 4 months after we wrapped principal photography on [Empire Strikes Back], it wasn't a "re-shoot", it was an added scene," Hamill wrote on Twitter.

"Concerned about the downbeat ending & thorough defeat of the protagonists, they wanted to add an uplifting moment of hope & rejuvenation to reassure the audience," he explained, attaching some pictures of him and Carrie Fisher filming the scene.

The ending of the movie was actually changed ever so slightly once again after the film's initial release, but before its wider release. As chronicled on the official Star Wars website, three extra shots were added to The Empire Strikes Back to clarify that Luke and Leia are aboard a different ship to Chewbacca and Lando Calrissian, who are in the Falcon.

Hamill played Luke throughout the original and sequel trilogies, but has since reprised his role in the Disney Plus Star Wars shows – once in The Mandalorian season 2 finale, and again in The Book of Boba Fett episode 6. It remains to be seen if Luke will show up in The Mandalorian season 3, though.

