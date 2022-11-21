Mario Kart 8 is getting another Rainbow Road in the next Booster Course Pass

The third wave of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Courses has been revealed, and it includes yet another version of Rainbow Road.

Announced today (November 21), the next wave of Mario Kart 8 courses is set to roll out on December 7, 2022, and will add two new cups, the Moon Cup, and the Rock Cup. Marking the return of some of my personal favorites, the Rock Cup will bring introduce London Loop (MK Tour), Boo Lake (GBA), Rock Rock Mountain (3DS), and Maple Treeway (Wii) to the Nintendo Switch Mario Kart game.

As for the Moon Cup, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe players can soon look forward to racing around Berlin Byways (MK Tour), Peach Gardens (DS), Merry Mountain (MK Tour), and the 3DS version of Rainbow Road. Because three versions of the multicolored race track weren't enough. Once the two new cups have been added, we are officially halfway through the 48 new courses we were promised at the start of this year.

Just in case you haven't been keeping up, the Moon and Rock cups follow on from Wave 2's Turnip and Propeller cups which added the likes of Mushroom Gorge (Wii), Waluigi Pinball (DS), and the brand new original course Sky High Sundae. There's still another 24 courses to be revealed and released before the end of 2023, so I'm keeping my fingers crossed for more of my favorites like Peach Beach and Daisy Circuit.