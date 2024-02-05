Mads Mikkelsen gives a promising update on possible Hannibal revival

Good news horror fans, it looks like the Hannibal series could get a revival after all, according to star Mads Mikkelsen.

In an interview with Business Insider , the Casino Royale villain was asked if he and Hannibal creator Bryan Fuller had any thoughts on reviving the beloved show. Mikkelsen replied: "It's no secret that all of us who were part of the cast and Bryan, we all want to go back. It's got to happen eventually sooner than later because we're not getting any younger, right?"

The Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny actor continued by mentioning that the story itself can jump to account for the amount of time passed, before saying, "It's all about finding a home for it."

First airing on NBC back in 2013, Hannibal is loosely adapted from Thomas Harris’ 'Red Dragon', the same author who inspired The Silence of The Lambs franchise. The show follows criminal profiler Will Graham (Hugh Dancy) whose psychic gift drives his career while also slowly dismantling his sanity. As Will seeks therapy from a forensic psychiatrist by day and a cannibalistic serial killer at night Hannibal Lecter (Mikkelsen), the pair form a strange and twisted relationship that makes for one bloody and brutal show.

The series, which also starred genre icons Gillian Anderson, Laurence Fishburne, and Katharine Isabelle, ran for three seasons before being canceled in 2015 to fans' dismay. However, after Mikkelsen and Fuller reunited last year for the upcoming movie Dust Bunny , it seems as though the actor has got the horror bug again.

But what will the possible revival entail? Later in the interview, Mikkelsen was asked where the story would pick up, to which the actor cautiously answered: "He's got a few ideas, Bryan. So I can't really reveal any, in case we do start." Previously the actor has mentioned the revival may call back to Anthony Hopkins’ The Silence of The Lambs , but whether that idea is still on the table, we do not know for sure.