Madden 20 update 1.17 patch notes: Snoop Dogg added as playable character

Digital Gridiron is evolving at Tyreek Hill speed this season – we’re now up to Madden 20 update 1.17. It’s a biggie, with key tweaks made to Madden 20 franchise and gameplay, but here’s the real stunner: Snoop Dogg makes his debut as a playable character. Yes, we made that face too. For blow-by-blow details, hit the official EA site; for the essentials-only Madden 20 update scouting report, read on…

(Image credit: EA)

Constant on-field evolution is a feature of most modern sports games, and to that end Madden 20 update 1.17 makes small-yet-vital improvements. The most important is a reduction in the number of fumbles caused by the AI.

“Madden players have expressed that AI-controlled defenders can have too much of an impact on the outcome of games when they can cause fumbles as frequently as user-controlled defenders. This tuning change will significantly decrease the chances of AI-defenders forcing fumbles on competitive game style, but does NOT apply when tackling scrambling QB’s,” explains EA.

Elsewhere ball carriers stumble more often, while a type of kick-off which enabled you to recover possession every time is gone, as is an issue that stopped the offense snapping the ball with a player in motion while the defense was resetting a play. Slant routes and End Around plays have been tightened up, and an issue specific to Ben Roethlisberger’s pass animations is sorted.

(Image credit: EA)

Franchise gets a dozen-or-so fixes in the new Madden 20 update, though in most cases you need to start a new save in order for them to work. Thankfully, none of them were/are game-breakers.

A problem that caused leagues’ injury records to be deleted is resolved, as is an error where every player in a downloaded Draft Class file would appear as an ‘Early First Rounder’ when scouted. Loading times are improved in offline leagues, and you now get a warning about save settings when switching between Offense and Defense in the auto-subs menu.

(Image credit: EA)

Madden’s free new mode continues to garner positive feedback, so EA has expanded the roster with… Snoop Dogg. No, really. Snoop can be selected from the KO Draft Pool as a legendary wide receiver. Also new are TE Rob Gronkowski, WR Randy Moss, WR Terrell Owens, LB Ray Lewis (all legends), plus Chiefs DT Chris Jones, Packers CB Jaire Alexander, and Vikings RB Dalvin Cook.

As ever, some one-liners to finish:



- In MUT, Superstar Abilities, Zone Abilities, and Chemistry are now eligible for a 90% refund at all times, though you have to pay full price to re-equip them.

- Madden Ultimate Team legends Rob Gronkowski and Calvin Johnson have new player likenesses.

- Six new Superstar Abilities are now available: Lumberjack, Out My Way, Goal Line Stuff, Inside Stuff, No Outsiders, and Tank.

Madden 20 is out now. Just starting to map out your Ultimate Team? Then you need our Madden 20 ratings guide, charting the top five players at every position.