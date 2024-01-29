Dakota Johnson calls filming Madame Web on a blue screen "absolutely psychotic," but she trusted the director

Madame Web star Dakota Johnson has opened up on her experience filming the Sony Marvel movie, and it sounds like it was unlike anything she'd shot before.

Johnson plays the main character Cassandra Webb, who begins having visions of a mysterious masked killer. The Defenders' S.J. Clarkson directs.

"I trusted her so much," Johnson told Entertainment Weekly of Clarkson. "I've never really done a movie where you are on a blue screen, and there's fake explosions going off, and someone's going, 'Explosion!' and you act like there's an explosion. That to me was absolutely psychotic. I was like, 'I don't know if this is going to be good at all! I hope that I did an okay job!' But I trusted her. She works so hard, and she has not taken her eyes off this movie since we started."

Along with Johnson, the film stars Sydney Sweeney, Isabela Merced, Celeste O'Connor, Tahar Rahim, Adam Scott, and Emma Roberts.

"I can't wait to be able to be next to the girls that I filmed with – Dakota and Isabela, and Celeste," Sweeney recently told our sister publication Total Film magazine. "We had so much fun together. And I'm really excited that it's just gonna be a powerhouse of badass females for the world to see."

Madame Web arrives this February 14. Also coming this year from Sony's Marvel universe are Kraven the Hunter and Venom 3 – while, on the MCU side of things, the only movie arriving in 2024 is Deadpool 3.

