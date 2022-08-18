M2 MacBook deals are at record low prices right now

MacBook deals are kicking off this week at Amazon, with record low prices on the latest releases and some significant discounts on these luxury machines. You'll find both the M2 MacBook Air and the M2 MacBook Pro taking their biggest discounts yet today - just in time for the final wave of student laptop deals.

The cheaper option, the M2 MacBook Air, is on sale for $1,099 (was $1,199) (opens in new tab) today. That's a $100 discount on a premium laptop, but this is the first time we've ever seen that MSRP waver. We are only seeing this saving available on the Starlight version so we don't know how much longer stock can hold out.

If you're after something a little beefier, though, you can upgrade to an M2 MacBook Pro for just $50 more. The 8GB RAM / 256GB configuration is available for $1,149 (was $1,299) (opens in new tab) in Amazon's latest MacBook deals - a return to a record low price and a $150 saving all in. This MSRP has been a little more flexible since launch back in June - it's got an extra month on the Air after all. We've seen sales dipping down to $1,199 every now and then over the last few weeks, but this $1,149 figure has only been spotted once before.

You'll find both these M2 MacBook deals listed in more detail just below, but we're rounding up plenty more offers further down the page as well.

Today's best M2 MacBook deals

The M2 MacBook Air just took its first ever discount, with a $100 saving at Amazon dropping it down to $1,099. The latest Air model has sat staunch at $1,199 since release in July, offering a slimline laptop with that blindingly fast processor, 8GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD.



This is a record low price on a student-favorite laptop. The latest M2 MacBook Pro has just dropped to $1,149 for the first time at Amazon, offering a sleek MacOS experience with a powerful processor for $150 off the $1,299 MSRP.



More of today's best MacBook deals

If you're after something a little older (and therefore cheaper in theory), or you're interested in the 14- and 16-inch Pro models, we're rounding up plenty more MacBook deals from across the range just below. Our price comparison software scours the web every 30 minutes for the best offers.

