Luke Skywalker loses a hand (again) in Star Wars #33 preview

By Will Salmon
published

The rebels are trapped in No-Space and searching for a way out

Lando and Holdo fight off some Killdroids in Star Wars #33.
(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Hand injuries really are a thing in the galaxy far, far away, aren't they? Luke Skywalker was grappling with a massive Killdroid at the end of the most recent issue of Star Wars and now, in #33, he has to deal with a crushed prosthetic hand and no lightsaber.

The current arc finds Skywalker and his rebel comrades Leia, Chewbacca, Lando, Holdo and Lobot all trapped in No-Space, a hidden and inaccessible part of the galaxy. Their only hope of escape is to retrieve a working Nihil Path Engine - a unique piece of hyperspace technology that will help them get back home. 

Unfortunately, there's a whole army of ferocious droids in their way and Luke's connection to the Force is weakened in this strange realm. He's also lost one of the ancient Jedi texts and must retrieve that if he is to ever fulfil his destiny. All in all, it's a bad day for blondie. 

Here's an exclusive gallery of pages from the issue, including Stephen Segovia's cover.

Image 1 of 5
Luke, Lando, Holdo and Chewie fight off Killdroids.
(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Star Wars #33 is written by Charles Soule and drawn by Madibek Musabekov, with colors by Rachelle Rosenberg and letters by VC's Clayton Cowles.

No-Space was first introduced in Soule's Star Wars: The High Republic novel, Light of the Jedi. Not much is known about it, except that it is - or was - the domain of the marauding Nihil. Although these ravaging space pirates seem to be long gone by the time of the Empire, their Killdroids remain a threat to anyone unfortunate enough to find themselves trapped here. 

Some time in the past another Jedi, Alareen Xie, washed up here and while she is long dead, the residents of the Kezerat colony believe that one day another member of her order will find a way to take them all home. Could it be Luke?

Star Wars #33 is published on April 5.

