Fast X director wants to make a Fortnite movie

Fast X director Louis Leterrier says he would love to make a Fortnite movie.

"Because the game is incredible," Leterrier explained to fellow director Justin Simien during a panel at San Diego Comic-Con. "The characters... I mean there's so much more to be told. It'd be funny. It would be full of action and everything."

Fortnite, first released in 2017, is an immensely popular battle royale video game that can be played online with hundreds of others. Players are dropped into a map with the goal of being the last one standing. The game is also notable for the whacky victory dances including the 'dab' and the 'floss' that can be unlocked as emotes. Since its release, Fortnite has generated over $9 billion in gross revenue.

Donald Mustard, the CCO of Epic Games, did say earlier this year that a live-action movie was a possibility. It would make sense given that video game adaptations are huge right now, with Anthony Mackie leading a TV series based on Twisted Metal and The Last of Us earning several Emmy nominations.

Leterrier most recently helmed Fast X, and will go on to direct Fast 11. He also helmed the 2008 Incredible Hulk starring Edward Norton as Bruce Banner, as well as the magician heist film Now You See Me. He's definitely got variety when it comes to projects, so a Fortnite movie doesn't really surprise us. Our only condition is that Vin Diesel gets to star, and we get to see him floss.

