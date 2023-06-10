Upcoming Soulslike Lords of the Fallen reveals three terrifying boss fights

Lords of the Fallen, one of the most exciting new Soulslikes out there, just got a new gameplay trailer at the Future Games Show Summer Showcase Powered by Intel.

The trailer, which outlines the combat, setting, and mirrored worlds of the spiritual successor to 2014's game of the same name, explains how Lords of the Fallen acts as a full reboot of the series. Set 1,000 years after the events of that game, its most significant twist on the original is the presence of a second realm hidden within the first, accessible only thanks to the power of the mysterious Umbral Lamp.

The world of the living and the world of the dead are inherently linked to one another, with unique pathways or enemies present in one realm but not necessarily the other. It's not all bad news, however - dedicated explorers might find treasure if they can work out the perfect place to shine that lamp. The Umbral Lamp grants many other abilities, but be careful how freely you make use of it - the longer you stay in the world of the dead, the more deadly it will become.

Of course, this being a soulslike experience, both realms are filled with towering bosses, and you'll have to make use of all of the combat skills at your disposal in order to fight your way through Lords of the Fallen. From monstrous, demonic entities to looming knights driven by their twisted piety, there are some truly horrifying-looking bosses waiting for you.

Lords of the Fallen releases on Friday, October 13 on PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.

