New Rings of Power report teases a multi-episode battle in season 2

A new The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power report has teased a multi-episode battle is coming up in the future. The show has already seen the forces of Númenor and the Southlands go up against the Orcs in a massive clash, but it would seem bigger fights are to come.

According to The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab), plans for season 2 include introducing "more iconic locations, familiar Middle-earth characters, and a massive two-episode battle." No more details than that tantalizing glimpse are given, but it seems a truly epic showdown is coming soon. Rings of Power season 2 has already begun production in the UK, and Amazon Studio boss Jennifer Salke has said the studio wants the "shortest time possible between seasons." We might not have long to wait for this upcoming battle, then.

As for the familiar faces that could be introduced in season 2, Gandalf could be a potential – assuming the Stranger isn't the wizard. There's also Celeborn, Galadriel's husband in the source material, who has so far been missing from the show.

THR's report also revealed that Netflix pitched a Marvel-style vision for a Lord of the Rings TV show to the Tolkien estate, while HBO wanted to retell the story of the Third Age, which Peter Jackson's movies already cover. The Russo brothers also pitched an Aragorn show to Amazon, while Oscar-nominated writer Anthony McCarten is said to have had a Shakespearean approach. Ultimately, the show ended up in the capable hands of showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay and is set in the Second Age, long before the events depicted in the Jackson movies.

