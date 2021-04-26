Lord of the Rings meme origins revealed by actor

In a recent interview, Lord of the Rings alums Stephen Ure and Jed Brophy revealed the origins of a specific meme created from The Two Towers film that involves their characters from the trilogy.

In it, the character Uruk-hai says, “looks like meat’s back on the menu, boys!” before scarfing down an Orc.

"There's a lot of stuff that doesn't really make sense. Of course, they wouldn't know what a menu was," Ure told Thrillist.

"You're not going to start debating the writing because maybe then they are going to run away and rewrite it, and then you are going to be sitting there in all that stuff. Really, at the end of the day, you just want it to be over and get out of that stuff. I had no idea that this scene had become so famous. There's a lot of clunky things in there."

According to Ure, the line may have come from one of the four co-writers on The Two Towers, Phillippa Boyens. He went on to back up his speculation by saying, "She puts all this stuff in there that doesn't make sense."

"She was taken on board because she was the Tolkien expert. I can tell the lines that Philippa wrote. Like in the third film where I'm playing Gorbag, and when I finally come up from the big Orc fight that starts over the Mithril vest, and I'm going to kill Elijah [Wood as Frodo], and say, 'I'm going to bleed you like a stuck pig."

It sounds like the likelihood of the line coming from the pen of Boyens is quite possible, but what we know for sure is that it's an iconic line and moment from the trilogy. Now that there is a Lord of the Rings TV series on the way, there will be new entries in memeable lines from Tolkien's universe.

The Lord of the Rings by author and scholar J.R.R. Tolkien is one of the best-selling books ever written, with over 150 million books sold. For the last two decades, the trilogy of films based on his works has helped keep his stories alive. Fans have furthered those efforts by creating memes featuring some of the more memorable lines from the films.

