Lord of the Rings Amazon Prime TV show is called Rings of Power

The Lord of the Rings TV show now has a title, and it promises an epic tale is on the way from Amazon Prime.

The official name for the series is The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. The title was unveiled in a video that shows the words themselves forged from molten metal, which you can watch above.

There are 20 Rings of Power, and they were forged in the Second Age (so, long before the events of the Lord of the Rings movies). Sauron aimed to use the Rings to lure Middle-earth's rulers to evil.

"This is a title that we imagine could live on the spine of a book next to J.R.R. Tolkien's other classics. The Rings of Power unites all the major stories of Middle-earth's Second Age: the forging of the rings, the rise of the Dark Lord Sauron, the epic tale of Númenor, and the Last Alliance of Elves and Men," showrunners J.D. Payne & Patrick McKay said in a statement. "Until now, audiences have only seen on-screen the story of the One Ring – but before there was one, there were many… and we're excited to share the epic story of them all."

Per Amazon Prime, to make the video, the title was actually forged in a blacksmith foundry, with the metal poured into the hand-carved wooden grooves. The voiceover comes from Tolkien's "Ring Verse." Look closely at the title, and you'll notice Elvish lettering, too.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will arrive on Prime Video this September 2, with new episodes releasing weekly.

While you wait, check out our roundup of the best shows on Amazon Prime to fill out your watchlist.