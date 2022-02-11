Lord of the Rings fans demand female dwarves with beards

New pictures from the upcoming Lord of the Rings TV show are here – but fans aren't happy about one particular detail.

In J.R.R Tolkien's works, female dwarves are depicted with beards. In the Prime Video TV show, though, Sophia Nomvete's dwarf Princess Disa has been revealed to have suspiciously smooth cheeks.

"I can't believe they gave short hair only to male elves and no beard to female dwarves You're so weak guys," was one response, while another was more measured: "I'm really looking forward to seeing more of this character and the other dwarves as well. I would have liked to see more of a beard though (and the lack of body hair also bothers me? ). But other than that she looks amaziiinng"

I'm really looking forward to seeing more of this character and the other dwarves as well. I would have liked to see more of a beard though (and the lack of body hair also bothers me? ). But other than that she looks amaziiinng pic.twitter.com/iTENAtyCinFebruary 10, 2022 See more

"If they give all male elves short hair and all female dwarves no beards.... embarrassing nonsense," commented one fan.

"I just want female dwarves with BEARDS Give me dwarrowdams with braided and beaded beards!!!!! Please!!!!! The heart wants what it wants and it's BEARDED DWARF WOMEN!!" said another person on Twitter.

"Where's her beard? Amazon you bastards, stop shaving Dwarves! #bringbackthebeard #justicefordwarves" called another.

One response in particular was very strong: "GIVE THE FEMALE DWARVES BEARDS, YOU FUCKING COWARDS!!!!!!!"

But, one Redditor spotted what might be some faint facial hair.

It wasn't enough to satisfy, though: "If you have to circle her beard it's not beard enough"

And then there's someone only now discovering the raging debate: "just learned that female dwarves in lord of the rings had beards"

We'll have to wait and see if a beard materializes on Disa in the series, which is due to arrive this September 2. In the meantime, check out our guide to the best shows on Amazon Prime to fill out your watchlist.